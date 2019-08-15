CyrusOne, a premier global data center REIT, today announced it is expanding its partnership with Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1), a global leading Network as a Service provider, and is deploying the full suite of Megaport services at its London I data center in Slough, U.K.

By delivering access to a global ecosystem of more than 300 service providers, including top global Cloud Services Providers (CSPs), CyrusOne customers can now enjoy secure, on-demand connections to leading CSPs directly from its London facility.

Megaport's elastic connectivity provides the flexibility to vary connectivity requirements based on actual demand. CyrusOne customers can order new cloud services, scale, and control in real-time, enabling them to deploy a network strategy in days and pay only for what they need. All connections are secure and protected, with automatic fail-over, offering customers complete freedom over how they architect their hybrid cloud solutions.

Already available across CyrusOne's portfolio of data center facilities across the United States, this is the first collaboration between the two companies in Europe, with plans to expand the offering to additional sites across the U.K. and Europe.

"As more and more enterprise customers opt for hybrid cloud architectures, they want the flexibility to scale rapidly and course correct quickly as their demands change," said Tesh Durvasula, President, Europe, CyrusOne. "Given the highly successful partnership we already have in the U.S., it was an easy decision to bring this service to Europe where we have a rapidly growing portfolio of enterprise customers."

"We have a strong partnership with CyrusOne already and expanding this into Europe will further enhance our ability to provide flexible, reliable and scalable connectivity solutions together, adding value for our Enterprise customers," said Peter Hase, Chief Commercial Officer, Megaport. "CyrusOne's premier London location gives enterprises a great local option for building their hybrid, multicloud, cloud-to-cloud, and disaster recovery solutions. Our proven working relationship enables us to move quickly to meet the escalating demand in Europe."

CyrusOne operates more than 45 data center facilities across the United States, Europe, and Asia to provide customers with the flexibility and scale to match their specific IT growth needs. The company has sites in process across London, Frankfurt, Dublin, and Amsterdam for a total prospective European footprint of more than 500 megawatts

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its more than 45 data centers worldwide. Additional information about CyrusOne can be found at www.CyrusOne.com.

About Megaport

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. Megaport connects over 1,350 customers in over 465 enabled data centers globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, Microsoft Azure Express Route Partner, Nutanix Direct Connect Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, and Salesforce Express Connect Partner. To learn more about Megaport, please visit: www.megaport.com.

