Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.: Progressive Planet Receives Largest Order to Date for Rock Dust

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. (TSXV:PLAN) ("PLAN" or the "Company") announces it has received its largest purchase order to date for glacial moraine rock dust as a soil amendment.

Glacial moraine rock dust is a natural mineral product and contains a broad spectrum of trace minerals which are often depleted from soil through modern farming methods.

"PLAN is pleased to have received an order for 32 metric tonnes of glacial moraine rock dust and this order is being shipped today. We continue to receive requests to supply rock dust and are utilizing an international engineering firm to conduct Bond Ball Mill Grindability Testing of a locally sourced glacial moraine rock which was selected for its excellent micronutrient profile. We have also engaged mining engineers to assist in selecting equipment which will enable us to produce more of this product ourselves," stated CEO, Steve Harpur.

In addition to growing its business of supplying glacial moraine rock dust, PLAN continues to focus on building markets for zeolite sourced from its Z-1 Quarry in Cache Creek and continues to place resources into product development for industrial minerals and denatured cannabis waste.

Progressive Planet is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia. Progressive Planet is committed to using mineral resources to provide solutions for a livable planet.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Stephen Harpur"

Stephen Harpur, CPA, CGA

CEO

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact us:

1-800-910-3072

Investors@progressiveplanet.ca

www.progressiveplanet.ca

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556143/Progressive-Planet-Receives-Largest-Order-to-Date-for-Rock-Dust