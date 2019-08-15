Highest performing turnkey video streaming production system ever offered in price range

Telestream, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, today announced the latest version of Wirecast Gear, a new generation of the company's award-winning live video streaming production hardware. Powerful, purpose-built, and easy to use, the fully-configured workstation allows anyone to broadcast professional live productions in a matter of minutes. The new Wirecast Gear will be showcased at the IBC tradeshow (booth 7.C16 7.C14) and will start shipping mid-September, 2019.

With Wirecast Gear, live event producers can focus on production and streaming instead of worrying about hardware system compatibility, configuration and integration. It is ideally suited for marketers, educators, corporate and online trainers, event producers, sports broadcasters, worship service staff, news gatherers, and anyone who wants to deliver professional live streamed productions out of the box.

"The new Wirecast Gear is our fastest, most capable, live streaming production system to date," commented Lynn Elliot, Senior Product Manager at Telestream. "Users can do more of everything without worrying about running out of gas. That means more simultaneous encodes, more titles and graphics, and more sources than ever before. It's a live streaming powerhouse that takes production quality to a new level at an incredibly competitive price."

Wirecast Gear's new hardware represents a significant performance increase compared to previous generation hardware. With more CPU cores, higher clock speeds, and faster RAM, and the latest NVMe storage, Wirecast Gear is the highest performing turnkey system offered in its price range.

Wirecast Gear offers a choice of unlimited destinations (Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Periscope, and any RTMP stream destination). Wirecast users can take advantage of the new stock media library to easily find additional b-roll video, audio, and graphics. With the Wirecast Rendezvous feature, up to seven remote guests can be invited into the streaming program from anywhere with a good internet connection.

