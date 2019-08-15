The global anaerobic adhesives market is expected to post a CAGR close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The high performance of anaerobic adhesives over welding and mechanical fasteners for various applications and transportation industries is expected to drive the market growth. The ease of use, high bond strength, and good impact resistance of anaerobic adhesives make them suitable for use in thread lockers, gasket sealants, thread sealants and retaining compounds. Thus, the high adoption of anaerobic adhesives in various industries, including automobile and electrical and electronics, is expected to have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the strict fuel emission standards will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market: Strict Fuel Emission Standards

Anaerobic adhesives reduce the use of fasteners and welds in automobile components, which results in significant overall weight reduction in vehicles. This helps to improve the fuel economy of vehicles. Therefore, strict regulations in fuel emissions in countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, and France are expected to result in the consumption of high amounts of anaerobic adhesives for the production of lightweight vehicle components. Thus, strict regulations on fuel emission will drive market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the strict fuel emission standards, the increase in R&D activities and rising investments in the defense industry are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global anaerobic adhesives market by end-user (industrial, transportation, electrical and electronics, others) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in the number of automotive manufacturing plants in the region.

