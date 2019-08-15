Deserve Partners with Sallie Mae to Launch New Line of Credit Cards

Deserve's Cloud-Based End-to-End Technology Platform and State-of-the-Art Technology Powers Differentiated Credit Cards

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / Card as a Service (CaaS) platform Deserve , recently partnered with Sallie Mae to help the leader in private student lending introduce a new suite of credit cards. Deserve's robust cloud-based end-to-end credit card technology allows financial institutions, like Sallie Mae, to issue credit cards quickly and efficiently.

The Deserve platform enables partners to design and power any type of credit card product, underwritten for their specific target audience. The API-centric software platform, which incorporates flexible data architecture and machine learning capabilities, provides a personalized cardholder experience for Sallie Mae's customers.

While Deserve is a leader in the education space, with a nationwide presence with its Deserve Edu Credit Card at over 5,000 colleges, the partnership with Sallie Mae highlights the firm's ample capabilities to provide Card as a Service (CaaS) for leading financial institutions, fin-techs, and brands.

"We are extending our capabilities to allow financial institutions to easily meet their customers' needs," said Deserve Co-Founder and CEO Kalpesh Kapadia. "A state-of-the-art, mobile-first user experience, tailored rewards and omnichannel customer support will provide a frictionless digital onboarding experience for Sallie Mae's customers," Kapadia added. "Deserve is excited to partner with Sallie Mae to lend our turnkey platform for the launch of these new offerings."

"Our customers are increasingly looking for a seamless and mobile-first digital experience and the Deserve platform helps us deliver just that," said Jennifer O'Donald, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. "What's more, because of Deserve's capabilities, infrastructure, and collaborative efforts, we were able to build a completely new suite of customer-centric credit cards on an advanced timeframe and at a meaningful savings."

About Deserve



Deserve uses machine learning and alternative data to provide millennials and Gen Z's fair access to credit products and the tools to achieve financial independence. Deserve also offers a highly scalable and customizable Card as a Service (CaaS) platform for potential partners to launch private label and co-branded credit cards efficiently and quickly. Deserve is a venture-backed fintech whose investors include Accel, Pelion Venture Partners, Aspect Ventures, Mission Holdings, Alumni Venture Group, Sparklabs Ventures, Fenway Summer Ventures and GDP Venture. Deserve was recently named one of Fast Company's 2019 Most Innovative Companies in the AI category, and one of American Banker's 50 Best Fintechs to Work For). Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

