Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 15.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1H5YX ISIN: CA48213W1014 Ticker-Symbol: 1JE 
Stuttgart
15.08.19
16:05 Uhr
1,900 Euro
-0,992
-34,30 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,962
2,024
17:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JUST ENERGY
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC1,900-34,30 %