Nintex Announces New Electronic Forms Capabilities Within the Nintex Process Platform

New designer makes it fast, easy, and intuitive to create next-generation digital forms to power automated workflows leveraging Nintex for Office 365 and Nintex Workflow Cloud

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex , the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the release of its new digital forms designer to quickly and easily create modern, sophisticated electronic forms that simplify the collection of information anytime, anywhere and seamlessly kick-off cloud-based process workflows.

"Nintex is committed to transforming the way people work," said Nintex Chief Technology Officer Alain Gentilhomme. "Our new Nintex Forms designer is fast and intuitive by design, helping enterprises accelerate digital transformation and reduce their reliance on paper forms and manual processes with digital forms powered by automated workflows."

This new forms designer is part of the powerful Nintex Process Platform , which enables enterprises to manage, automate and optimise simple to sophisticated business processes - by drag-and-drop configuring rather than complex coding. Nintex Forms built with the new designer are "responsive" and automatically adapt to the size and shape of the device screen on which they are rendered, making them clearer and more user friendly. Nintex users can also quickly apply sophisticated business logic, rich formatting, and custom branding to any digital form.

Nintex customers and partners submit millions of Nintex Forms each month, often at the start of workflows that automate critical business processes. The new forms designer includes an enhanced drag-and-drop interface, support for sophisticated business rules and complex formulas, geolocation controls, and support for multi-page forms and e-signatures.

"Nintex is proud to help everyone create engaging forms that are easy to read and complete," said Nintex Senior Product Manager Euan Gamble, who leads development of Nintex Forms. "Leveraging rules and formulas, it's never been easier to create forms that dynamically change based on user behaviour and inline formula validation, so the user isn't burdened with unnecessary fields or information."

Gamble added, "We appreciate that IT departments continually face growing demands from business groups and that many organisations still struggle with slow, cumbersome, and error-prone paper processes."

"In the past, I felt like I spent much of my time trying to make forms look user friendly and consistent," said Michael Campbell, Systems Application Support Analyst with Meat & Livestock Australia. "With the new Nintex Forms designer, I can concentrate more on functionality, as the designer makes it so easy to develop and use digital forms."

"The new forms designer delivers a lot of value to companies who weren't previously ready to open their forms to citizen developers due to the complexity that certain functions could have, such as configuring panels and using functional rules," said Rhia Wieclawek, Director of Business Process Automation with Elantis. "The new designer provides a seamless experience for users."

Customers may adopt the new designer now or continue to use Nintex's "classic" forms designer within Nintex for Office 365 and Nintex Workflow Cloud. An on-premises version of the new designer will be available in the coming months. To experience Nintex Forms, sign up for trial at www.nintex.com.

