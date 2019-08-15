The Swiss equipment maker is instead preparing to commit its future to PV in its European heartland and will start with plans to help Norwegian module maker REC Solar embark on a gigawatt-scale production expansion.From pv magazine Germany. Swiss solar equipment maker Meyer Burger has confirmed it has rowed back on a 'transformation plan' for the business - announced in October - which would have involved further redundancies in Switzerland and an increased focus on China. Presenting a set of first-half results undermined by weak demand, Meyer Burger CEO Hans Brändle announced: "The unattractive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...