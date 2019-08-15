OWIT Global, the leader in microservices technology for the global insurance industry, has rolled out further enhancements to its Bordereaux Service. Available for all insurance entities, OWIT Global's Bordereaux Service simplifies the importing, cleansing, processing and exporting of Bordereaux data.

For brokers, carriers and reinsurers, OWIT's Bordereaux Service provides automation for the incoming data from multiple entities. The data is imported, validated for accuracy, mapped to the existing data structure and imported into their database. For the MGU, the Bordereaux Service manages multiple contract definitions. Data is extracted from the MGU database, mapped to the various contracts, cleansed for accuracy and exported into the required carrier format. Data is also available through reports and an analytics tool.

Highlights of OWIT's Bordereaux Services solution include, but are not limited to:

Increased automation, significantly reduced time, and enhanced data quality for Bordereaux reporting and processing

Bordereaux report creation, including data aggregation from multiple disparate data sources and/or multiple formats

Business user created and maintained of data lookup tables

A robust and flexible set of business rules configurable by business users versus IT staff

Creation of a "Book of Business" and "Transactional" based data files

Supports default of custom output data set for differing types of Bordereaux files

Outputs data to any database, Excel file, or XML

Premium, cash and claims Bordereaux processing

Validation of risks against a Master Policy/Binder and scrutiny of risk level data, including aggregations

Wendy Aarons-Corman, Chief Executive Officer President of OWIT, says: "We saw the need for Bordereaux automation, an underserved area in the industry. The data being processed by all parties in the value chain can be extremely overwhelming. For most, this process is being handled manually, sometimes by multiple resources working each month. This manual process is also prone to error. By implementing the OWIT Global Bordereaux Service, our clients will see a noticeable return on their investment."

Julian James, President of EMEA and AsiaPAC also commented, "This updated solution is perfect for the Global Insurance market. It is proving to be of great interest currently in UK and London Market where either a powerful standalone Bordereaux management solution is needed, or as a complimentary in-house solution to sit alongside DA SATS."

About OWIT Global:

OWIT is a global insurance technology provider offering solutions built on a modern architecture designed to simplify innovation and integrate with existing customer environments to maximize their investments. The OWIT portfolio is comprised of discrete, value-add cloud-based microservices for Bordereaux, Rules, Rating, Portal Configuration, A&H and Specialty Point of Sale and Document Generation with future capability to tailor a full suite of Policy Administration System (PAS) microservices. The company's offerings can be deployed standalone or integrated with an insurer's existing environment. OWIT's architecture is also designed to support emerging technologies and functionality such as block chain and IoT.

