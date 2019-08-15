GlobeX Data S.A.: GlobeX Data Ltd. Launches DigitalSafe in Mexico with Telecom Partner Telcel

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / GlobeX Data Ltd. ("GlobeX" or the "Company") (CSE:SWIS, SWIS.WT) (SWIS.CN) is pleased to announce that it has begun its launch in Mexico of its DigitalSafe product at the FORO Telcel Empresas 2019 event held in Mexico City, Mexico. This was a two day event on July 17 and July 18 2019, held and sponsored by Telcel, the Mexico based wireless carrier division of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX), GlobeX's leading telecom partner in Latin America.

GlobeX entered into a Reseller License Agreement dated May 20, 2018 (the "Sercotel Agreement") with Sercotel S.A. de C.V. ("Sercotel"). Sercotel is a wholly owned subsidiary of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. ("America Movil"). Under the terms of the Sercotel Agreement, Sercotel is granted a license to sell the Products to its customer base. This Sercotel Agreement extends to any of Sercotel's affiliates that sign a letter agreement permitting the affiliate to enter into the same contractual agreement with the Company as Sercotel (each a "Letter Agreement"). Radiomovil Dipsa, S.A. de C.V. and subsidiaries (Telcel) fall into the Sercotel Agreement. According to America Movil filings for Q2 2019 Telcel had a subscriber base of 75.994 Million subscribers.

FORO Telcel Empresas is a national event taking place in the main cities in Mexico in Mexico City (CDMX), Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mérida where most of the corporate clients of Telcel are concentrated. Telcel invites all customers from small and medium enterprises to large corporations to publicize the new launched services. GlobeX with its DigitalSafe service was placed in the first section under "Security" with the full branding of DigitalSafe. In this event the Company was able to make itself known as a new service positioning itself as the only one that offers the most advanced levels of encryption in the industry in Mexico.

Event photos can be viewed here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/CvisyrZN2NxxxkyN7

The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, document management and collaboration, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. The main products or services are DigitalSafe (www.digitalsafe.com) and PrivaTalk (www.privatalk.com).

DigitalSafe is a secure data storage, collaboration, file share, password manager, and encrypted email all-in-one. PrivaTalk is a secure communications suite encompassing encrypted voice, video, chat with auto-destruct timer, file transfer of files up to 100MB. Both products include an encrypted email which includes 5GB of data transfer per email and auto-destruct timer. All data is securely stored in Switzerland through the Company's exclusive partner in Switzerland, GlobeX Data S.A..

"The team at GlobeX Data is very pleased to work alongside Telcel in Mexico. We are now training Telcel's corporate sales executives and going through the processes established by Telcel in order to have a steady and growing number of subscribers benefiting from our products. DigitalSafe has been fully integrated with Telcel's billing and provisioning system, facilitating sales. We have a local team present now in Mexico in order to assist in sales support and marketing. Additionally, we are planning to implement PrivaTalk, our secure communications suite, into the Telcel provisioning and billing system and hope to complete this by Q1 2020. With cybersecurity risks growing in Mexico, and with the recent news of certain popular social media chat and voice applications being recorded and transcribed, we have seen an immediate need for PrivaTalk with Telcel's client base. Cybersecurity is an issue that concerns all consumers, businesses and governments alike and we are here to better prepare Telcel's client base against such risks" said Alain Ghiai, founder and CEO of GlobeX.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX distributes, designs and develops Swiss hosted software and cybersecurity solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, document management and collaboration, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX sells its products through distributors and telecommunication companies worldwide. GlobeX serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

For more information please contact GlobeX Data at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit us at: https://www.globexdatagroup.com .

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

