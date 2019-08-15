MEDHOST Solutions to Be Implemented at Quorum Health Facilities

Leading Healthcare Provider will Implement the Full Suite of MEDHOST Solutions and Services Over the Next 20 Months

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / MEDHOST, Inc., a provider of market-leading electronic health record (EHR) technology and other financial and healthcare engagement solutions and services, announced the signing of a perpetual license agreement and a five-year hosting and services agreement with Quorum Health as its preferred inpatient technology platform and enterprise financial system.

MEDHOST was selected based on its demonstrated success as a financial and management platform for multi-facility healthcare organizations and for its flexible enterprise facility solution, which includes an electronic health record (EHR) as well as a full complement of supporting clinical and financial features.

"We look for partners that have the same commitment to service in healthcare that we pride ourselves for," said John Mason, Chief Information Officer at Quorum Health. "After a thorough evaluation and analysis of alternative solutions, we're confident that MEDHOST represents the right choice for Quorum Health. Our initial collaboration to create a custom configuration for Quorum Health will allow us to achieve a consistently high level of patient care efficiently. Working together will allow us to support our mission of providing quality, sustainable healthcare to the communities we serve."

The MEDHOST technology solutions will be deployed to approximately 25 facilities over the next 20 months with the initial hospitals to go live in the first quarter of 2020. Implementation of the corporate financial system will be completed by the end of 2019.

"We're pleased that Quorum Health has chosen to partner with MEDHOST after a period of careful evaluation," said Ken Misch, President of MEDHOST. "Quorum Health, like our other large multi-facility customers, is focused on excellence in every aspect of its business. We're looking forward to providing exceptional software platforms and services to help them achieve their vision."

About MEDHOST

MEDHOST has been providing products and services to healthcare facilities of all types and sizes for 35 years. Today, more than 1,000 healthcare facilities are partnering with MEDHOST and enhancing their patient care and operational excellence with its clinical and financial solutions, which include a fully integrated EHR solution. MEDHOST also offers a comprehensive emergency department information system with business and reporting tools. Additionally, its unparalleled support and hosting solutions make it easy to focus on what's important for healthcare facilities: their patients and business. Connect with MEDHOST on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Quorum Health Corporation

Quorum Health Corporation is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the United States. Through its subsidiaries, the Company owns, leases or operates a diversified portfolio of 26 affiliated hospitals in rural and mid-sized markets located across 14 states with an aggregate of 2,458 licensed beds. The Company also operates Quorum Health Resources, LLC, a leading hospital management advisory and consulting services business. More information about Quorum Health Corporation can be found at www.quorumhealth.com.

The terms "QHC" or "Quorum Health" refer to Quorum Health Corporation or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates as applicable.

