Findit, Inc. Selected by SMARTdesks To Improve Online Search Results and Brand Recognition

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / Findit, Inc. has been selected by SMARTdesks, a premier provider of Conference Room Tables, Classroom Furniture and Raised Computer Flooring that is custom designed for Education, Corporate and Government sectors, to help improve online search results and brand recognition.

Findit, which has provided services to SMARTdesks in the past, was reengaged this week to provide online content creation that will be posted through various SMARTdesks sites on Findit. The content created will focus on particular products that SMARTdesks provides to its customer base. In addition to creating content, Findit's team will also provide social sharing to other social networking platforms to heighten SMARTdesks brand awareness.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "We are thrilled to be working with SMARTdesks' team again. We will work diligently to increase their online presence and assist them with their ongoing campaign. When I got the call from Jeff, they were ready to start back up again with Findit; it was a great endorsement that what we do at Findit creates tangible results. It also helps that SMARTdesks has amazing product lines and a long history of being online which will help us to achieve our collective goals."

Visit Findit Now To Help You Reach More People with the Findit App.

About SMARTdesks

The Original SMARTdesks is your source for the highest quality custom computer desks and tables. In business for more than 20 years, we manufacture a complete array of furniture for higher education, government departments and corporations looking to provide learning environments highly integrated with technology.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556145/Findit-Inc-Selected-by-SMARTdesks-To-Improve-Online-Search-Results-and-Brand-Recognition