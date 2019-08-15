Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed MobiCard Inc., also known as Peer to Peer Network, (OTC Pink: PTOP) ("the Company"), a company that owns and markets its core technology, a SaaS mobile solution branded C2A MobiCard, a scalable mobile business card software platform that enables users to create a customized web-based personalized mobile app that is shareable by text SMS, email, digital and social media. CEO, Josh Sodiatis, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"I'm super excited to come back on your show to announce that I just completed the second to last payment towards the completion of the new MobiCard Enterprise Technology Platform and will be submitting our apps to the respective stores for approval. This leaves only one final payment for completion of the new technology platform and we will go live with this rollout," announced Sodiatis. He further explained that the Company expects to have a fully-approved application for their MobiCard platform available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in the near future.

Sodiatis then shared that the approval process for each platform varies, however the Company anticipates approval by the end of August. Once the MobiCard application is approved it will enter the beta test process. People interested in participating in the select 150-200 beta testers group are encouraged to go to www.freemobicard.com, click on the beta tab, and fill in their email information at the bottom of the web page. This process will help to debug the platform and allow for upgrades and enhancements to be made.

Jolly then asked about the Company's patent application for their MobiCard platform. "The patent is in the books as 'granted' and we filed a continuation patent application as well," explained Sodiatis. The Company also has plans to file a more specific patent that references the platform's application. "This will not only secure us as the best product in our space, but will allow us to tout our proprietary solution to any and all customers," added Sodiatis.

Sodiatis then explained that the next step in the process will be the customer acquisition phase, which may include the acquisition of the Company's former Legacy platform.

Jolly then asked about the Company's financials. Sodiatis explained that the financials will fall into place as soon as they have the resources in place to do so.

To close the interview, Sodiatis expressed his excitement for the Company's revolutionary platform which is finally on the verge of being released. He also encouraged interested listeners to become a part of the beta testing process by visiting www.freemobicard.com. He also noted that any accredited shareholders are welcome to take part in the Company's shareholder conference call next week.

For qualified accredited investors whom would like to participate in the shareholder conference call, please send an email to info@freemobicard.com and include your state of residence and a statement reflecting that you are an accredited investor in the body of the email.

About MobiCard Inc.

MobiCard Inc. a.k.a Peer to Peer Network ("PTOP") owns and markets its core technology, a SaaS mobile solution branded C2A MobiCard, a scalable mobile business card software platform that enables users to create a customized web-based personalized mobile app that is sharable by text SMS, email, digital and social media. Subscribers are able to track when the card opens, views and shares all while validating and analyzing new leads and referrals in real time, thereby knowing who and when to follow up. www.freemobicard.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Joshua Sodaitis, CEO

MobiCard, Inc.

45 Prospect Street, Cambridge, MA 02139

Phone: 1-617-651-2460

Email: info@freemobicard.com

