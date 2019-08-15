Two of the leading players in the crypto space, Celsius Network and Bitcoin.com, aim to enhance and simplify access to financial services for crypto holders through their new partnership

Celsius Network, the industry-leading cryptocurrency platform, has announced a new partnership with Bitcoin.com, the leading resource for Bitcoin trading, news, and updates. Users of Celsius services are now able to purchase BCH, BTC, ETH, and other mutually supported cryptocurrencies through the Celsius app using Bitcoin.com's advanced crypto trading platform providing low fees, enhanced accessibility to cryptocurrency, and valuable crypto services.

With the shared mission of making financial services fair, rewarding, and transparent, Celsius and Bitcoin.com are well-known in the space for offering inclusive services designed to support the needs and interests of their robust communities. Celsius members can earn interest income of up to 10.53% APR on crypto assets and use their coins as collateral to get dollar loans at rates as low as 4.95% without fees or penalties, no minimums or caps, and no lockups. Bitcoin.com makes it easy to buy dozens of crypto assets instantly and without fees using a debit or credit card, and they are one of the leading resources for the latest cryptocurrency news and updates.

Integrating Bitcoin.com into the Celsius app is only the first major collaboration expected from this unique partnership as both companies continue to innovate the financial services currently available to the ever-growing community of crypto holders.

"We are very excited about enabling Celsius users to purchase BCH and BTC in the Celsius app with the Bitcoin.com tech and infrastructure," said Stefan Rust CEO of Bitcoin.com

"Allowing our community to access Bitcoin.com's platform through the Celsius app is a major step toward simplifying the cryptocurrency onboarding process and undoubtedly will help bring the next 100 million people into cryptocurrency. We look forward to cultivating our partnership with Bitcoin.com to provide even greater rewards for our communities," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius Network.

About Bitcoin.com

Bitcoin.com is supercharged to change the world with Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Our suite of developer tools has been downloaded 36,000+ times from over 100 countries. Our team is the heart and soul of the Bitcoin Cash industry. We're committed to making BCH available to all people, whatever their age, gender, nationality or financial status.

For more information: visit https://www.bitcoin.com/

About Celsius Network

Celsius Network addresses the financial needs of today's consumers worldwide through a democratized interest income and lending platform accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the depositor community, Celsius is a modern platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. Crypto holders can earn interest by transferring their coins to their Celsius Wallet and borrow USD against their crypto collateral at interest rates as low as 4.95% APR.

For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

