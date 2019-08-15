IHG Hotels & Resorts Serves Up One-of-a-Kind Experiences at 2019 US Open

IHG activations include spa-inspired experience at Flushing Meadows, outdoor viewing party at Kimpton Hotel Eventi, and IHG Rewards Club perks with Andy Roddick

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 US Open will be unlike any before, teeming with an unforgettable and sensational set of events created by hotel and hotel loyalty sponsor IHG Hotels & Resorts, a leader in luxury travel. From celebrations at its New York City hotels hosted by tennis legend Andy Roddick and live entertainment from GRAMMY award winning artist Leon Bridges to luxury travel-inspired pampering, IHG is amplifying this global sporting event in the first of a multiyear partnership with the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

Andy Roddick, Former World No. 1 Professional Tennis Player and US Open Champion, said: "I'm excited to partner with IHG at the US Open. When you're traveling and focused on performance, it's necessary to have a hotel you can rely on - one that anticipates your needs and cares for its guests, no matter where you are in the world. And that's exactly the kind of service I know I'll receive at an IHG property."

Just as US Open athletes perfect their game through years of dedication, passion and service to their craft, IHG pushes the boundaries of hospitality to provide an unmatched level of service at its more than 400 luxury and boutique hotels across five distinct brands: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, and Hotel Indigo.

This year, IHG provides unparalleled service at the US Open for tennis fans and IHG Rewards Club members through the following:

Arthur Ashe Kids' Day (USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center), Aug. 24 - Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, the official hotel sponsor of Arthur Ashe Kids' Day, gives families the opportunity to experience the excitement of the US Open first-hand with on-court and hands-on activities. The Holiday Inn brand was the first in its category to offer "Kids Stay and Eat Free" - in line with one of the hallmarks that make a Holiday Inn property so special. The brand will provide Kids Eat Free meal vouchers in partnership with Honest Juice throughout US Open Fan Week and Arthur Ashe Kids' Day.

(USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center) - InterContinental Ambassador and Royal Ambassador loyalty members will participate in an exclusive clinic hosted by . This invite-only experience will include in-person coaching and tennis drills, doubles points, a meet-and-greet session and more. Live Finals Viewing at the Big Screen Plaza located at Kimpton Hotel Eventi (851 6th Ave, New York, NY 10001) Sept. 8 - The public is invited to watch the Men's finalists serve, swing, volley and smash their way through the match on a 30-ft., outdoor HD screen. The official 2019 tournament schedule is available here.

Claire Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer, IHG, said: "Our new partnership with one of the world's premier Grand Slam tennis tournaments underscores the importance we place on creating unforgettable moments for our guests and loyalty members, whether in New York for the US Open or staying at one of our 5,700 hotels or resorts across the world. We've got an exciting set of activities happening at Flushing Meadows and across New York to celebrate the best of the US Open. We can't wait to have our customers and tennis fans experience everything we have to offer."

Loyalty Perks

Throughout the US Open, IHG will also provide IHG Rewards Club members opportunities to experience the tournament in unique ways through the IHG Access auction site, such as post-match press conference access, stays at InterContinental New York Barclay and InterContinental Times Square, breakfast in the player's dining area, box seats and suite hospitality, and meet and greet passes. Additionally, there will be an opportunity to bid on tickets to Legends, Unmatched on August 21 - an opening celebration with appearances from former US Open champion and legend Andy Roddick and a performance by GRAMMY award winning artist Leon Bridges.

Legends, Unmatched attendees will also have the chance to give back by participating in a silent auction for high-value experiences and items with proceeds benefitting the USTA Foundation, the national charitable organization of the United States Tennis Association. USTA Foundation empowers youth to excel through free or low-cost programs with academic support and access to the life-changing sport of tennis.

To learn more and participate in IHG's unmatched experiences throughout the 2019 US Open, visit ihg.com/usopen or follow the fun at ExperienceIHG.

About USTA: The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level -- from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization with more than 655,000 members, it invests 100% of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, one of the highest-attended annual sporting events in the world, and launched the US Open Series, linking seven summer WTA and ATP World Tour tournaments to the US Open. In addition, it owns approximately 90 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S. and selects the teams for the Davis Cup, Fed Cup, Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA's philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships in addition to supporting tennis and education programs nationwide to benefit under-resourced youth through the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more information about the USTA, go to USTA.com or follow the official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.

About IHG:

IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid hotels, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites,and Candlewood Suites.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,700 hotels and nearly 856,000 guest rooms in more than 100 countries, with over 1,900 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at: https://twitter.com/ihgcorporate, www.facebook.com/ihgcorporate and www.linkedin.com/company/intercontinental-hotels-group.