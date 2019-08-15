Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 15-Aug-2019 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins plc ("the Company") was notified on 14 August 2019 of the purchase on 13 August 2019 by the persons named below of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Investment Shares"), under the Travis Perkins Co Investment Plan, at a price of GBP12.04. Matching Awards in relation to the Investment Shares purchased were granted in the form of nil cost options over the number of shares set out below on 14 August 2019. Matching Awards will vest on 14 August 2022 subject to satisfaction of performance conditions as set out in the Company's 2018 Annual Report and Accounts. To the extent that the Matching Awards vest, they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date. Name Status Number Beneficial % of Investment of ISC Matching Award Investmen t Shares purchased interest Nick Roberts Director 12,371 12,371<0.1 44,985 Patrick PDMR 8,097 8,097<0.1 29,443 Knight In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and vesting, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares. The Company was further notified that on 14 March 2019, the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("shares") were made by way of nil cost option under the Travis Perkins Plc 2017 Performance Share Plan ("PSP") to the persons named below. The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of GBP12.05 (the mid-market closing price on the day prior to the award). Name Status Number of Options Nick Roberts Director 78,423 The options over these shares will normally vest on 14 August 2022, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions and will normally be exercisable from 14 August 2024 after the completion of a two year holding period following vesting. If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date. In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and the end of the holding period, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares. On the same date Nick Roberts was also awarded 2,489 market value options under the HMRC tax advantaged CSOP element of the PSP with a face value of GBP29,992.45 and an exercise price of GBP12.05 (the mid-market closing price on the day prior to the award). This award is subject to the same performance conditions as the PSP award. If the options vest they will be available until the tenth anniversary of the grant date. Nick Roberts forfeited outstanding incentives on leaving his former employer and the Remuneration Committee determined that it was appropriate to "buy out" these incentives. The buy-out awards have been structured as far as possible to be a like-for-like basis with awards forfeited in accordance with our remuneration policy. The following awards were granted in the form of nil cost options to Nick Roberts under the Travis Perkins plc 2017 Performance Share Plan ("PSP"). 1) Unconditional Award over 14,522 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company of which 4,066 shares will vest on 30 August 2020; and the balance of 10,456 will vest on 30 August 2021. 2) Conditional Award over 39,502 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company which will vest on 14 August 2022, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions. The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using the mid-market closing price on 13 August 2019 of GBP12.05. In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and vesting, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares. The Notification of Dealing Forms for these transactions can be found below. For further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1) Nick Roberts 2) Patrick Knight (PCA Sueann Knight) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status 1) Chief Executive 2) Chief Information Officer b) Initial Initial Notification in each case notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Share purchase under the Travis Perkins Co-Investment Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1) 12,371 GBP 12.04 2) 8,097 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total GBP12.04 1) 1) 12,371 12,371 2) 8,097 2) 8,097 e) Date of the transaction 14 August 2019 f) Place of the transaction n/a Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1) Nick Roberts 2) Patrick Knight 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status 1) Chief Executive 2) Chief Information Officer b) Initial Initial Notification in each case notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Investment matching award under the Travis Perkins Co-Investment Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Option Price: Nil 1) 44,985 2) 29,443 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total Nil 1) 1) 44,985 44,985 2) 2) 29,443 29,443 e) Date of the transaction 14 August 2019 f) Place of the transaction n/a Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1) Nick Roberts 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status 1) Chief Executive b) Initial Initial Notification in each case notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction In each case, options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each granted under the Company's Performance Share Plan at an option price of GBP12.05 c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Option price: GBP 12.05 1) 2,489 d) Aggregated information

