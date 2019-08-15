USANA Health Sciences: Dr. Oz Throws Down 2 Million Meals Challenge

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / Today Dr. Oz praised USANA Health Sciences CEO Kevin Guest for accomplishing his goal of providing 1,000,000 meals for hungry children. He then challenged Guest to double that goal and provide another million meals.

At USANA's global convention in front of nearly 10,000 international attendees, Oz, the host of The Dr. Oz Show, stated, "The million meals goal is a testament of the USANA culture of giving. The world needs more messaging around values and giving. But why stop at a million? I challenge Kevin and the entire USANA family to double that goal. Let's all help feed 2,000,000 children. We can do it."

Meals are provided from the proceeds of Guest's bestselling book, "All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony."

"That's quite a challenge. We have printed the book in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean and French, and it has sold incredibly well across the world," said Kevin Guest, who leads a billion-dollar nutritional supplements company in 24 countries. "I accept the challenge because, from the onset, I decided to donate 100 percent of the proceeds to feeding one million meals to hungry children.

"While that's a big goal to accomplish, I look forward to helping feed one million more meals through the USANA Health Foundation, which will continue to oversee this project."

Guest wrote "All the Right Reasons" to emphasize that every person can apply 12 valuable principles and bring their life into harmony. Drawing on Guest's days as a successful musician, he provides a metaphor in from music.

"Harmony occurs when notes blend in a way that is pleasing to the ear. Whether someone plays in a band, sings in a choir or performs in an orchestra, there is nothing quite as exhilarating as achieving perfect harmony with fellow musicians," he said. "Harmony in music doesn't happen without hours of practice and each individual musician's commitment to getting the music right.

"A life in harmony means a consistent and honest arrangement of your values and a solid commitment to living those values day in and day out."

Popular principles he cites in the book include:

· The Dorothy Principle: Nothing is more important than relationships;

· The Cardboard Keyboard Principle: Choose to use positive self-talk; and

· The Holland Principle: Find opportunities to serve, then act.

"The core of it all for me is found in the Ben Franklin Principle that guides us to commit to living our core values, which will change our destiny," said Guest, who felt impressed to stop his successful career in music to focus on family. "This prompting was completely unexpected and cut me to the very heart. For as long as I could remember, I had wanted one thing out of life: to perform, to entertain and to enrich people's lives with music, yet God was asking me to give it all up.

"My wife and I agreed I should give up my musical ambitions, forget about Nashville and quit the band-and cut my mullet. We knew it was the right thing to do."

For balance and harmony, Guest keeps his passion for music alive by performing at the Grand Ole Opry several times, and he has been on stage with such greats as Tommy Shaw, Eddie Money, Belinda Carlisle and Ozzy Osbourne. He also performs part-time with country music superstar Collin Raye. He and his wife, Lori, have four children and six grandchildren.

"All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony" is available from Amazon. In aiming for Dr. Oz's 2,000,000 meals goal, all proceeds will continue to feed hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.

