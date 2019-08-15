Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.08.2019

15.08.2019 | 17:49
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 15

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985 )
(LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited91.05GG00BJVDZ94614th August 2019

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184

Date:15th August 2019


