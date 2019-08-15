Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value 15-Aug-2019 / 16:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ |*Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc* | | | | | | | |The Company announces: | +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ |Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at | |14/08/2019) of GBP159.55m | +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ |Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at | |14/08/2019) of GBP159.55m | +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | | | | +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ |The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 14/08/2019 was: | +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | | | Number of| | | | shares in| | | | issue:| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ |Per Ordinary share - including | | | |unaudited current period revenue* | 2,072.93p| 7,696,641| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ |Per Ordinary share - excluding current | | | |period revenue* | 2049.72p| | +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ |Ordinary share price (mid-price) | 1895.00p| | +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ |Discount to NAV | (8.58)%| | +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ |*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to | |14/08/2019 | +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | | | | | +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | | | *% of| | |*Name of company* |portfolio*| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 1|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p | 13.58| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 2|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p | 12.75| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | |Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary | | | 3|25p | 12.02| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 4|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p | 11.61| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 5|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p | 10.15| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 6|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p | 7.77| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | |Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc | | | 7|Ordinary 26.9231p | 6.90| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 8|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p | 5.23| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 9|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p | 4.58| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 10|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p | 3.27| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 11|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p | 2.76| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 12|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p | 2.47| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 13|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p | 1.26| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 14|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p | 1.17| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 15|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p | 0.86| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 16|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p | 0.86| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 17|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p | 0.61| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 18|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd | 0.56| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | |Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative | | | 19|Preferred | 0.48| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 20|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p | 0.44| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 21|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p | 0.30| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 22|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p | 0.26| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 23|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p | 0.11| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 24|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 | 0.00| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ | 25|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p | 0.00| +------------+-------------+-------------+----------+----------+ ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 16945 EQS News ID: 858437 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2019 11:31 ET (15:31 GMT)