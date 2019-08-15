Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value CORRECTION 15-Aug-2019 / 16:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. +----------------------+-----------------+---------------------+ | *THIS IS A NET ASSET VALUE AMENDMENT* | | | | | | | |*Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC* | | | | | | | |The Company announces: | +----------------------+-----------------+---------------------+ |Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at | |14/08/2019) of GBP54.32m | +----------------------+-----------------+---------------------+ |Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at | |14/08/2019) of GBP38.85m | +----------------------+-----------------+---------------------+ | | +----------------------+-----------------+---------------------+ |The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 14/08/2019 was: | +----------------------+-----------------+---------------------+ | | | Number of shares in| | | | issue:| +----------------------+-----------------+---------------------+ |Per Ordinary share | | | |(bid price) - | | | |including unaudited | | | |current period | | | |revenue* | 186.33p| 20,850,000.00| +----------------------+-----------------+---------------------+ |Per Ordinary share | | | |(bid price) - | | | |excluding current | | | |period revenue* | 183.09p| | +----------------------+-----------------+---------------------+ |Ordinary share price | 163.00p| | +----------------------+-----------------+---------------------+ |Premium / (Discount) | | | |to NAV | (12.52)%| | +----------------------+-----------------+---------------------+ |Ordinary shares have | | | |an undated life | | | +----------------------+-----------------+---------------------+ | | | | +----------------------+-----------------+---------------------+ |ZDP share | 106.68p| 14,500,000.00| +----------------------+-----------------+---------------------+ |ZDP share price | 109.50p| | +----------------------+-----------------+---------------------+ |Premium to NAV | 2.64%| | +----------------------+-----------------+---------------------+ |ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption | |date of 30/04/2025 | +----------------------+-----------------+---------------------+ | | | | +----------------------+-----------------+---------------------+ |*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to | |14/08/2019 | +----------------------+-----------------+---------------------+ ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 16946 EQS News ID: 858447 End of Announcement EQS News Service

