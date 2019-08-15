Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 8, 2019 to August 14, 2019:
Transaction date
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
Daily weighted average
purchase price of
the shares (EUR/share)
Amount of
transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
08.08.2019
219,689
43.6202
9,582,878
XPAR
08.08.2019
15,290
43.6282
667,075
BATE
08.08.2019
65,836
43.6400
2,873,083
CHIX
08.08.2019
19,411
43.6191
846,690
TRQX
09.08.2019
236,534
43.5331
10,297,058
XPAR
09.08.2019
14,643
43.5321
637,441
BATE
09.08.2019
73,054
43.5321
3,180,194
CHIX
09.08.2019
20,103
43.5370
875,224
TRQX
12.08.2019
212,554
43.3909
9,222,909
XPAR
12.08.2019
13,296
43.3999
577,045
BATE
12.08.2019
77,223
43.3845
3,350,281
CHIX
12.08.2019
19,590
43.3760
849,736
TRQX
13.08.2019
212,144
43.8570
9,303,999
XPAR
13.08.2019
15,770
43.8179
691,008
BATE
13.08.2019
75,527
43.8388
3,311,013
CHIX
13.08.2019
15,626
43.8902
685,828
TRQX
14.08.2019
282,878
43.6305
12,342,097
XPAR
14.08.2019
17,687
43.5956
771,075
BATE
14.08.2019
87,917
43.5967
3,832,888
CHIX
14.08.2019
23,063
43.5997
1,005,539
TRQX
Total
1,717,835
43.6032
74,903,064
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
