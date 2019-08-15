Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 8, 2019 to August 14, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 08.08.2019 219,689 43.6202 9,582,878 XPAR 08.08.2019 15,290 43.6282 667,075 BATE 08.08.2019 65,836 43.6400 2,873,083 CHIX 08.08.2019 19,411 43.6191 846,690 TRQX 09.08.2019 236,534 43.5331 10,297,058 XPAR 09.08.2019 14,643 43.5321 637,441 BATE 09.08.2019 73,054 43.5321 3,180,194 CHIX 09.08.2019 20,103 43.5370 875,224 TRQX 12.08.2019 212,554 43.3909 9,222,909 XPAR 12.08.2019 13,296 43.3999 577,045 BATE 12.08.2019 77,223 43.3845 3,350,281 CHIX 12.08.2019 19,590 43.3760 849,736 TRQX 13.08.2019 212,144 43.8570 9,303,999 XPAR 13.08.2019 15,770 43.8179 691,008 BATE 13.08.2019 75,527 43.8388 3,311,013 CHIX 13.08.2019 15,626 43.8902 685,828 TRQX 14.08.2019 282,878 43.6305 12,342,097 XPAR 14.08.2019 17,687 43.5956 771,075 BATE 14.08.2019 87,917 43.5967 3,832,888 CHIX 14.08.2019 23,063 43.5997 1,005,539 TRQX Total 1,717,835 43.6032 74,903,064

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

