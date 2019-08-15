Web Presence: Manager Gary DeWaard Announces Horizons Events Center Will Host UB40 During Opening This Fall

FOREST CITY, IA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / Gary DeWaard, Manager of Horizons Events Center, is pleased to finally open the doors of the new venue and host a kickoff concert series for the people of Clive, IA. Among other notable performances, Horizons will host world-famous reggae-pop group UB40 during the concert series.

Entertainment fanatic Gary DeWaard has held a passion for music, film, and performance since childhood, and has worked diligently since to get his own productions off the ground. Today he's proud to be an instrumental component of the opening of a new entertainment venue, Horizons Events Center, that will be available to the people of Clive, IA and visitors beginning this September.

The Horizon Events Center will serve as Central Iowa's premier year-round event space. By functioning as a versatile venue, it will host everything from large concerts and scheduled public events to family, social, and corporate experiences of all sizes. Gary DeWaard and others involved are proud to support a reliable community resource for Central Iowa and beyond.

"We're bringing a world of experiences to the citizens of Clive and the larger Central Iowa," says Gary DeWaard. "By opening a venue of this size and caliber, we're connecting people with a variety of acts and artful performances, and we're giving them a beautiful event space to use for all their venue needs."

To start off on the right foot, Horizons will bring in reggae and pop group UB40 on September 17th, marking the venue's first in-house booking and performance following its hosting of Clint Black as a backup space. UB40 are based out of Birmingham, England and boasts two Billboard chart toppers with "Red Red Wine" and "Can't Help Falling in Love".

"We're all stoked to have UB40 headline our first concert series at Horizon Events Center,"

DeWaard said. "What better way to start than with a world-famous band with over 40 years of touring experience?"

It's a tremendous occasion for Clive as UB40 are one of the most commercially successful reggae acts of all time. To date, the band has sold over 70 million records across a career spanning decades. Since forming, they have toured sold-out shows around the world as well as headlining the Reggae Sunsplash music festival in Jamaica. They helped share reggae with foreign countries like Russia and others in South America where the music had never found a footing before.

UB40 have performed twice at the Night of the Proms, the first in 2000 and again in 2006. They have also been nominated four times for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album and were nominated for a Brit Award for Best British Group in 1984. Their show at Horizons will take place during their 'For the Many' 40th anniversary tour.

"We're equipped with state-of-the-art production equipment and flexible seating arrangements so that we can provide Clive and our surrounding communities with the ultimate viewing experience for any event," says Gary DeWaard. "And we're very excited to kick things off with UB40!"

