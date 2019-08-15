Web Presence: Dr. Eugenio Galindo Continues to Bring Latest in Cancer Treatment and Screening to South Texas

MISSION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / Texas oncology specialist Dr. Eugenio Galindo explains his drive to bring the latest in cancer screening and treatment to the southernmost tip of the state.

For almost 30 years, oncology specialist Dr. Eugenio Galindo has been dedicated to delivering superior cancer care and screening in and around the Rio Grande Valley area of South Texas. The head of McAllen Oncology, located in the Hidalgo County city of McAllen, Dr. Galindo offers a closer insight into his work, as he and his team celebrate more than six months at their all-new, cutting edge medical facility.

"I'm committed," explains Dr. Galindo, "to bringing the very latest in cancer treatment and screening to South Texas."

His clinic, he says, offers complete cancer care in one of the most state of the art facilities in southernmost Texas. "These facilities," adds the specialist cancer doctor, "include an innovative community infusion center with private suites, plus a diagnostic imaging center, laboratory, and more."

Dr. Eugenio Galindo and his team unveiled the all-new, cutting edge cancer center to more than 350 current and former patients and their families earlier this year. Opened to much fanfare in mid-January, the center's unveiling was held in association with the city of McAllen's Chamber of Commerce.

Also in attendance were a number of prominent local figures and other dignitaries, according to Dr. Galindo. "It was wonderful to be able to share our passion for cutting edge cancer treatment and the latest advances in cancer screening with members of the local community," he explains.

Oncologist Dr. Galindo has previously offered a special insight into his decades-long career, provided a closer look at the Texas Medical Association, and has shared valuable information on key medical society memberships. The specialist has also looked at primary breast cancer risk factors, primary skin cancer risk factors, and has explained at length the importance of early cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatment.

Back in June, Dr. Galindo and the McAllen Oncology team celebrated National Cancer Survivors Day. First held in 1988, National Cancer Survivors Day is intended, he explains, to demonstrate that life after a cancer diagnosis can be a reality. "The annual event is held each June to celebrate, inspire, and support cancer survivors and those recently diagnosed with the disease," he adds, wrapping up.

Dr. Eugenio Galindo is an experienced physician specializing in oncology, certified through the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Galindo has served in the Rio Grande Valley area for almost three decades and is an active participant in bringing the latest in cancer treatment and screening to the southernmost tip of South Texas. Fluent in English and Spanish, Dr. Galindo has also authored several influential medical publications on the subject of oncology.

