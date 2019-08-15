The "The Belgium Telecoms Market Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of Belgium's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue, and ARPU. The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.

Company Coverage

Orange

Proximus

Telenet

Data Coverage

The data annex was updated in August 2019 with 1Q 2019 data.

The country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Full-year historical figures are supplied for the past 10 years, alongside quarterly figures for the current calendar year. Metrics include the following:

Fixed telecoms market

Connections Total voice (narrowband and VoBB) Narrowband VoBB Total broadband Broadband split by access technology: DSL, cable modem, FTTH/B, BFWA and other IPTV Dial-up Internet Household penetration (for voice and broadband) Unbundled local loops



Revenue and ARPU Service revenue Service revenue as a percentage of GDP Service revenue per head of population per month Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue) Retail revenue as a percentage of GDP Retail revenue per head of population per month Retail revenue split by type of service: voice (including split by narrowband and VoBB, and split by narrowband access and calls), broadband (including split by technology), dial-up Internet, business network services Broadband retail revenue as a percentage of fixed retail revenue Voice ARPU per month Broadband ARPU per month



Traffic Fixed-originated minutes Outgoing MoU per active connection



Operator-level metrics/market share Broadband subscribers by major broadband operator (and associated market shares and year-on-year changes) DSL connections (incumbent and total, incumbent's share) Incumbent's market share of service revenue



Mobile telecoms market

Connections Total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding M2M) Split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share Population penetration for total, prepaid and contract 3G, and 3G percentage of total Handset, and split by smartphone and basic Handset population penetration Broadband Broadband population penetration MVNO penetration



Revenue and ARPU Service revenue Service revenue as a percentage of GDP Service revenue per head of population per month Service revenue split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share Service revenue split by voice and data, and data as a percentage of service revenue Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue) Retail revenue as a percentage of GDP Retail revenue per head of population per month Split by voice and data ARPU per month (total, prepaid and contract)



Traffic Mobile-originated minutes Outgoing MoU per active connection



Operator-level metrics/market share Connections (and associated market share) Prepaid and contract connections Proportion of prepaid accounts ARPU per month (total, prepaid and contract) Service revenue Service data revenue (as a percentage of service revenue)



Total telecoms market (fixed and mobile)

Voice connections

Broadband connections

Service revenue

Service revenue as a percentage of GDP

Service revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)

Retail revenue as a percentage of GDP

Retail revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue split by voice and data

Originated minutes

