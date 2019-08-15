Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2019) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTC Pink: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") wishes to clarify that, further to its news release dated August 2, 2019, the 370,000 options to be granted to directors and officers of the Company (the "Options") were not previously distributed in July and the effective date for the grant of the options was August 12, 2019. The Options are subject to vesting clauses, are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per Share and will expire on August 12, 2029. Pursuant to CSE policies, the Options and any Common Shares issued upon exercise will be subject to a four month and a day resale restriction from the date of grant.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on environmentally responsible clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

To learn more about Peekaboo Beans, visit: www.peekaboobeans.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Ms. Traci Costa, President and CEO

(604) 279-2326

For more information, please contact the Company at:

BEAN@kincommunications.com

1-866-604-6730

Reader Advisory

This news release contains certain forward-looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47001