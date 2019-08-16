Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today released its Semiannual Financial Statements which includes the Investment Manager's Report to Shareholders. The report is now available on PSH's website, https://www.pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/financial-statements/.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

This is a disclosure according to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014/EU).

