Passenger traffic up 8.5% YoY in Argentina and 16.2% in Armenia, partially offset by declines in Brazil, Italy and Uruguay

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today preliminary year-over-year passenger traffic growth of 1.4% in July 2019.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights Statistics Jul'19 Jul'18 % Var. YTD'19 YTD'18 % Var Domestic Passengers (thousands) 4,504 4,320 4.3% 27,165 25,128 8.1% International Passengers (thousands) 2,617 2,600 0.6% 15,987 16,185 -1.2% Transit Passengers (thousands) 783 876 -10.6% 4,981 5,198 -4.2% Total Passengers (thousands) 7,904 7,795 1.4% 48,134 46,511 3.5% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 34.8 31.2 11.4% 244.2 227.9 7.1% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 77.7 78.8 -1.4% 497.3 507.7 -2.1%

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in July 2019 increased 1.4% YoY primarily reflecting growth of 8.5% in Argentina and 16.2% in Armenia, partially offset by declines in Brazil and Italy.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 8.5% YoY, reflecting growth of 12.2% in domestic passengers as a result of the continued good performance of new routes by existing and new airlines introduced during 2018 and 2019, together with a mix-shift to domestic from international travel by local passengers. International passenger traffic declined 1.5%, still reflecting weak macro conditions in the country. Of note, passenger traffic at Bariloche Airport increased 19.2% driven by higher domestic and international traffic during the winter season, while traffic at Iguazú and Salta airports increased 33.4% and 27.3%, respectively, mainly reflecting the operation of low cost carriers. In addition, Norwegian Air Argentina announced a new domestic route to Jujuy, starting September, further enhancing connectivity in the country.

In Italy, passenger traffic declined 3.9% YoY, reflecting a drop of 6.4% in passenger traffic at Pisa Airport, mainly due to the reduction of operations by Pobeda, which suspended the route to Saint Petersburg and decreased frequencies to Moscow, coupled with a reduction of flights by Ryanair and British Airways. This was partially offset by growth of 1.8% at Florence Airport, reflecting additional flights to Madrid, Spain, by Iberia together with the good performance of SAS's flight to Copenhagen introduced last April. Moreover, a new international flight to Dusseldorf, Germany, by Eurowings also contributed to the increase.

In Brazil, passenger traffic declined 11.5%, primarily reflecting the cessation of operations by a local airline. Domestic passengers declined 8.4% while international passengers increased 5.8% according to the new methodology introduced by ANAC. In addition, Gol announced additional domestic routes, from Brasilia airport to São José do Rio Preto, Araguaína and Barreiras, starting September 2019 in partnership with Passaredo, in line with its strategy to expand operations at Brasilia Airport. Moreover, Natal Airport will receive additional flights by Latam Airlines Brasil to São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, starting in August, together with additional flights by Azul Airlines to Recife, starting next September.

In Uruguay, passenger traffic declined 5.8% YoY, reflecting the cancellation of Avianca Colombia's daily route to Bogotá, Colombia, combined with a decline in flights to Aeroparque, Argentina, given the continued weak macro environment in that country. In addition, in July we faced more difficult comps as Winter Holidays this year started in June, while last year they started in July.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 16.2%, benefiting from the addition of several new routes and frequencies during 2018 and 2019, further supported by additional flights added during the summer season.

In Ecuador, total passenger traffic increased 3.3%, mainly reflecting new flights by Jet Blue and Aeroméxico started earlier this year. However, Aeroméxico recently announced that it will discontinue this route starting October 2019. Traffic growth was also driven by the new route by Plus Ultra to Madrid, Spain, opened during July 2019. In addition, low-cost carrier Interjet announced a new route connecting Guayaquil Airport with Ciudad de México, México, to be started in October this year. Moreover, Jet Blue announced the opening of a direct route to New York, United States, operating from Guayaquil Airport, starting next December.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 11.4% in July 2019, mainly as a result a 49.1% increase in Brazil, and further supported by growth across most other countries of operations, partially offset by an 8.9% decline in Ecuador.

Aircraft movements decreased 1.4% in July 2019, mainly as a result of declines of a 12.8% decline in Brazil.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Jul'19 Jul'18 % Var. YTD'19 YTD'18 % Var Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina 3,998 3,683 8.5% 24,872 22,757 9.3% Italy 888 925 -3.9% 4,667 4,682 -0.3% Brazil 1,744 1,971 -11.5% 10,997 11,686 -5.9% Uruguay 175 186 -5.8% 1,317 1,381 -4.6% Ecuador 405 392 3.3% 2,635 2,523 4.5% Armenia 372 320 16.2% 1,692 1,526 10.9% Peru 322 318 1.1% 1,953 1,957 -0.2% TOTAL 7,904 7,795 1.4% 48,134 46,511 3.5% Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 18,356 17,452 5.2% 129,199 134,495 -3.9% Italy 1,159 1,088 6.5% 7,667 6,774 13.2% Brazil 8,302 5,567 49.1% 55,682 35,348 57.5% Uruguay 2,000 1,937 3.3% 14,943 15,488 -3.5% Ecuador 2,962 3,250 -8.9% 24,112 23,783 1.4% Armenia 1,539 1,498 2.7% 9,833 9,297 5.8% Peru 438 406 7.8% 2,799 2,764 1.3% TOTAL 34,755 31,199 11.4% 244,234 227,949 7.1% Aircraft Movements Argentina 40,108 38,828 3.3% 262,035 258,165 1.5% Italy 8,608 8,652 -0.5% 45,204 44,582 1.4% Brazil 14,309 16,411 -12.8% 92,684 107,567 -13.8% Uruguay 2,136 2,439 -12.4% 17,987 20,509 -12.3% Ecuador 6,739 6,954 -3.1% 47,679 44,994 6.0% Armenia 3,040 2,431 25.1% 14,415 13,382 7.7% Peru 2,736 3,083 -11.3% 17,271 18,525 -6.8% TOTAL 77,676 78,798 -1.4% 497,275 507,724 -2.1%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the world by the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2018, Corporación América Airports served 81.3 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

