iboss Discusses SD-WAN Rollouts for Connecting Perimeters and Complementing with Direct Office-to-Cloud Security

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / Software-defined wide area networking or SD-WAN, is an emerging technology that has quickly become one of the fastest rising industry shapers as the global private sector embrace it with recognition of its cost and efficiency benefits. SD-WAN has been praised as a best practice solution for fully-integrated and efficient cloud computing. Businesses of all sizes are modernizing their Wide Area Networks to deliver a more refined user experience for cloud-enabled applications. According to Gartner, nearly 50 percent of all traditional enterprise routers will be replaced by SD-WAN by the year 2020. International Data Corporation estimates that this new market phenomenon will sustain growth at a 40.4% compound annual rate, reaching $4.5 billion in sales between 2017 to 2022. Innovative leaders in cloud security solution services such as iboss, have geared their platform architecture to deliver key advantages of SD-WAN rollouts for direct office-to-cloud security.

For industries such as banks, clothing retailers and restaurant chains, SD-WAN enables more efficient management of networks and prioritization of mission-critical applications at branch locations. At the same time, SD-WAN delivers secure connectivity amongst offices and typically requires on-prem appliances at each location to establish private connections. While SD-WAN is cost-efficient compared to conventional routers and MPLS by using inexpensive commodity bandwidth, it can still incur additional expenses related to the purchase of network appliances and may require human hours to implement and maintain the SD-WAN system. To ensure secure and cost-effective performance, companies opt to use a cloud-based internet security approach such as iboss, which allows internet bound traffic to be offloaded from private SD-WAN connections reducing the load on the overall SD-WAN system. The cloud security platform, such as iboss, provides robust internet traffic security and administration across vast cloud applications all channeled directly to the cloud from the branch office via the SD-WAN platform. Immediate benefits are apparent in the instant reduction of bandwidth load on private site connections. Over the long term, huge cost savings are generated as the cloud solution evolves without the need for user expenditures on hardware expansion.

Cloud-based internet security and SD-WAN present mutually complementary and sustainable solutions for the future of all online data traffic. Speed, security and portability are the foundation of the increasingly mobile operations of both private and public sector organizations and the best cloud user experience are clearly delivered with superiority when cloud/SD-WAN technologies are applied. Security in the cloud also eliminates any need to purchase costly hardware appliances for multiple branch locations or to invest in server and data centers as the cloud service providers are absorbing these capital expenditures. It is important to consider that not all cloud architectures are designed with the capacity for seamless migration from traditional network security appliances to the cloud in order to compliment SD-WAN with direct and secure internet breakouts from the branch office.

iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. This eliminates the need for traditional security appliances, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by over 100 patents and over 100 points of presence globally, iboss protects more than 4,000 organizations worldwide.

