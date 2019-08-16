The fourth Belt and Road Summit has been expanded into a two-day event. The 2018 summit (pictured) attracted thousands of participants from around the world.

The Belt and Road Summit's Investment and Business Matching Session, including Project Pitching and One-to-one Business Matching Meetings, will continue to be held this year.

The 2019 summit will cover three main areas: Urban Development; Energy, Natural Resources and Public Utilities; and Transport and Logistics Infrastructure.



HONG KONG, Aug 16, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The fourth Belt and Road Summit, jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will be held on 11 and 12 September (Wednesday and Thursday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Under the theme "Creating and Realising Opportunities", the summit will analyse in depth how Hong Kong can give full play to its strengths in the Belt and Road Initiative and help participants from different countries and professional sectors to explore opportunities.This year's event is being extended to two days, covering a broader range of issues and sectors. More exchanges and business-matching meetings will be organised in 2019, providing more opportunities for government officials, entrepreneurs and professionals from around the world to discuss collaboration opportunities under the Belt and Road.About 80 government officials, business leaders and representatives from international organisations from Hong Kong, Mainland China and countries along the Belt and Road have been invited as guest speakers at the summit. In addition to gaining insights from these experts, business representatives can use the summit as a platform to learn about the business environment in different Belt and Road markets and the opportunities available in various sectors, and to discuss investment and business collaboration with counterparts from around the world.Analysing policy direction and investment opportunitiesThe Belt and Road Initiative aims to drive cross-border investment, provide more outlets for capital, and create opportunities for professional services sectors. The summit will be divided into three plenary sessions to provide in-depth analysis across key areas related to investing in the Belt and Road.On the first day of the summit, two plenary sessions titled "Leading Officials' Insights on Belt and Road Development" and "Investing for Value - Making Belt and Road Projects Viable" will be held. The former will invite government officials from Belt and Road countries to analyse policy direction from an economic development perspective, while the latter will feature four key speakers - Bernard Chan, President of Asia Financial Holdings Ltd, Dhanin Chearavanont, Senior Chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group, Li Xiaopeng, Chairman of China Everbright Group Limited and, Yan Zhiyong, Chairman of Power Construction Corporation of China - to share their insights into successfully investing in Belt and Road projects. In addition, a policy dialogue session will be held during the luncheon on the first day at which ministerial-level officials will share the Belt and Road prospects from an investment perspective.Creating Belt and Road opportunities through the Greater Bay AreaThe Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has been accorded the status of a key strategic plan in the blueprint for China's longer-term development. On the second day of the summit the "Collaboration in Greater Bay Area for Belt and Road Success" plenary summit will be moderated by Dr Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area Entrepreneurs Union and Chairman (Hong Kong) of the Mainland China-Hong Kong Belt and Road Business and Professional Services Council. Guest speakers will share their insights on how to promote the Belt and Road Initiative and create more business opportunities leveraging on the advantages of the Greater Bay Area. Among those speaking are Chen Shuang, Director & Deputy General Manager of China Everbright Holdings Co Ltd, Dr Victor Fung, Group Chairman of Fung Group, Gao Yingxin, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, Dr Hu Zhanghong, CEO of Greater Bay Area Homeland Investments Ltd, Dr Thomas So, Past President and Chairman of the Belt and Road Committee and the Law Society of Hong Kong, and Zheng Jianrong, Director General of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province.Financial services, green finance and risk managementAs an international financial centre, Hong Kong plays a key role in supporting various Belt and Road projects. Joining hands with partners from various related institutions and professional fields, the summit will cater to the needs of different business sectors by offering nine thematic breakout sessions. A session titled "Sustainable Finance in Infrastructure", co-organised with the HKMA Infrastructure Financing Facilitation Office (IFFO), will be hosted by Darryl Chan, Executive Director (External) of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and Deputy Director of the HKMA Infrastructure Financing Facilitation Office. Guest speakers including Herbert Hui, Finance Director of MTR Corporation Limited, and Mushtaq Kapasi, Managing Director and Chief Representative, Asia Pacific at the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), will examine how financial knowledge can be used to facilitate sustainable infrastructure projects.While the investment return for Belt and Road projects will always be a major consideration for investors, factors such as asset risks, default risks and political and sovereign risks also need to be taken into account. A breakout session co-organised with the Insurance Authority of Hong Kong will invite experts from the insurance industry to share how risk transfer and project finance solutions can enhance the commercial viability of projects. A panel of geopolitical professionals will analyse the potential geopolitical risks involved in investing in countries along the Belt and Road in a breakout session titled "Managing Geopolitical Risks".A breakout luncheon co-organised with the Hong Kong Financial Services Development Council and the Hong Kong Association of Banks on the second day features CEOs of financial institutions and asset management companies and economists, who will share their insights on Hong Kong's advantages as a premier capital-raising centre.Practical Belt and Road issues discussed at breakout sessionsThe Belt and Road Initiative involves scores of countries and regions and presents new opportunities across a range of different fields. Various breakout sessions are being organised to cater for the varying business needs of participants. A breakout session co-organised with the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Ltd will focus on technological innovation and explore the development of the Digital Silk Road, while another session, co-organised with the China International Contractors Association, will discuss new investment and collaboration opportunities in building high-quality and sustainable international infrastructure along the Belt and Road.In another breakout session, co-organised with the Department of Justice of the HKSAR Government, legal experts will explain how to resolve disputes through arbitration, helping to drive sustainable investment and ensure greater success for Belt and Road projects.New Belt and Road opportunities for young people and SMEsSmall and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) have long been the driving force of Hong Kong's economic development. A newly introduced breakout session titled "Belt and Road Opportunities for SMEs" will invite professionals in the field to introduce the opportunities and challenges SMEs may face under the Belt and Road Initiative.The Belt and Road also offers many opportunities for the younger generation looking to develop their businesses and creativity. In the session "Belt and Road Opportunities for the Young Generation", run in association with InvestHK, a panel of young entrepreneurs will share their experiences and views on how new entrepreneurs can grasp opportunities arising from the initiative.All-day project pitching and business matchingOwing to popular demand, the Investment and Business Matching Session - which comprises two elements, Project Pitching and One-to-one Business Matching Meetings - will be held again in 2019. Project Pitching will cover three main areas: Urban Development; Energy, Natural Resources and Public Utilities; and Transport and Logistics Infrastructure. The One-to-one Business Matching Meetings will provide a platform for project owners, investors and services providers to connect and discuss their business and investment needs as well as exploring cooperation opportunities. Around 520 such meetings were arranged last year, and at this year's two-day summit hundreds of meetings involving more than 100 projects are expected to be held.Exhibition zones highlight investment opportunities and professional servicesFollowing a successful run in previous years, the Global Investment Zone will continue to connect investors, project owners and professional investment consultants. Close to 70 exhibitors from the Asia-Pacific region, Mainland China, Europe, the Middle East and Africa will host exhibitions highlighting their respective investment environments, key industries and development projects. The Hong Kong Zone is another area not to be missed, featuring some 40 services across four main areas: Banking and Finance, Technology and Innovation, Infrastructure, and Professional Services. Global business sectors can get an introduction to the quality services provided in Hong Kong and receive consultation services in the zone. In addition, two Open Forums will enable institutions and enterprises attending the Global Investment Zone and Hong Kong Zone to share their insights and foster exchanges.China International Capital Corporation Ltd serves as the summit's Strategic Partner. Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd is the Diamond Sponsor.First Belt and Road Week demonstrates Hong Kong's key role in tradeThe two-day Belt and Road Summit is the highlight of the annual Belt and Road Week. To promote and encourage different sectors to get to know more about the Belt and Road Initiative, the HKTDC and other institutions organise a series of Belt and Road-related activities that together make up the Belt and Road Week. Members of the media interested in interviewing summit speakers can fill out a form (https://bit.ly/31yRUCD) and email it to beltandroadsummit.media@hktdc.org on or before 27 August.For the latest schedule and full speaker list, please visit the summit website: http://www.beltandroadsummit.hk/tc/information_centre/programme.htmlFor details of Belt and Road Week activities, please visit: http://www.hktdc.com/ncs/bnrw/tc/main/index.htmlPlease download more photos from here. https://bit.ly/33F8bHZBelt and Road Summit website: http://www.beltandroadsummit.hk/enHKTDC Belt and Road Portal: https://beltandroad.hktdc.com/About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub, organising international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly SMEs, in the mainland and international markets. 