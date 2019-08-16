IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 17% EBITA growth in the first half of 2019

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (16 August 2019) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces its first half year 2019 results.



Highlights

Gross profit growth of 19% to EUR 312.0 million (+18% on a constant currency basis)

Operating EBITA increase of 17% to EUR 123.1 million (+17% on a constant currency basis)

Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 14% to EUR 84.8 million (+14% on a constant currency basis)

Cash earnings per share increased by 22% to EUR 1.60 (first half of 2018: EUR 1.31)

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: 'The results of the first six months were satisfactory with good growth of EBITA (+17%) and cash earnings per share (+22%). Free cash flow was 50% higher than the same period last year. Notwithstanding these good results, IMCD also experienced a much more challenging macro-economic environment in the second quarter which impacted growth, in particular in EMEA but the Americas saw slower growth as well. Current market conditions are volatile and uncertain. Despite this we expect operating EBITA growth for 2019.'

