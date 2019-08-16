EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2019

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JULY 2019

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 4.3 2 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.8 3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.2 4 Vodafone Telecommunications United Kingdom 3.0 5 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.9 6 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 2.8 7 Singapore Telecommunications Telecommunications Singapore 2.8 8 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 2.7 9 Verizon Telecommunications United States 2.7 10 Sanofi Health Care France 2.6 11 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.6 12 Orange Telecommunications France 2.6 13 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.5 14 ING Financials Netherlands 2.5 15 East Japan Railway Industrials Japan 2.5 16 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund Financials Other 2.5 17 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.4 18 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.4 19 Nokia Technology Finland 2.4 20 Sony Consumer Goods Japan 2.4 21 Total Oil & Gas France 2.4 22 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.4 23 China Mobile Telecommunications China 2.4 24 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.4 25 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.4 26 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.3 27 Samsung Industrials South Korea 2.2 28 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.1 29 Apache Oil & Gas United States 2.0 30 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 2.0 31 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 1.9 32 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 1.8 33 BBVA Financials Spain 1.8 34 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 1.8 35 Bayer Health Care Germany 1.8 36 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.7 37 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 1.0 38 Nomura Financials Japan 0.5 39 Rohm Technology Japan 0.4 40 Alcon Health Care Switzerland 0.4 41 Kirin Consumer Goods Japan 0.4 Total equity investments 91.7 Cash and other net assets 8.3 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2019 % of Net Assets Europe 36.6 Asia Pacific 18.5 Japan 14.9 United Kingdom 11.6 United States 7.6 Other 2.5 Cash and other net assets 8.3 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2019 % of Net Assets Financials 21.9 Health Care 17.9 Telecommunications 15.4 Oil & Gas 12.0 Industrials 10.1 Consumer Goods 6.6 Consumer Services 5.0 Technology 2.8 Cash and other net assets 8.3 100.0

As at 31 July 2019, the net assets of the Company were £138,001,000.

16 August 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

