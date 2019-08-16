Anzeige
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2019

PR Newswire

London, August 15

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JULY 2019

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 4.3
2AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.8
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.2
4VodafoneTelecommunicationsUnited Kingdom 3.0
5Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States 2.9
6Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands 2.8
7Singapore TelecommunicationsTelecommunicationsSingapore 2.8
8Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong 2.7
9VerizonTelecommunicationsUnited States 2.7
10SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.6
11Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong 2.6
12OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 2.6
13Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.5
14INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.5
15East Japan RailwayIndustrialsJapan 2.5
16Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities FundFinancialsOther 2.5
17BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom 2.4
18TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.4
19NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.4
20SonyConsumer GoodsJapan 2.4
21TotalOil & GasFrance 2.4
22ENIOil & GasItaly 2.4
23China MobileTelecommunicationsChina 2.4
24Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.4
25CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.4
26Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.3
27SamsungIndustrialsSouth Korea 2.2
28BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.1
29ApacheOil & GasUnited States 2.0
30PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan 2.0
31TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 1.9
32Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 1.8
33BBVAFinancialsSpain 1.8
34Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan 1.8
35BayerHealth CareGermany 1.8
36CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.7
37PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 1.0
38NomuraFinancialsJapan 0.5
39RohmTechnologyJapan 0.4
40AlconHealth CareSwitzerland 0.4
41KirinConsumer GoodsJapan 0.4
Total equity investments91.7
Cash and other net assets8.3
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2019% of Net Assets
Europe36.6
Asia Pacific18.5
Japan14.9
United Kingdom11.6
United States7.6
Other2.5
Cash and other net assets8.3
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2019 % of Net Assets
Financials21.9
Health Care17.9
Telecommunications15.4
Oil & Gas12.0
Industrials10.1
Consumer Goods6.6
Consumer Services5.0
Technology2.8
Cash and other net assets8.3
100.0

As at 31 July 2019, the net assets of the Company were £138,001,000.

16 August 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


