Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 16.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.08.2019 | 08:04
(56 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2019

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2019

PR Newswire

London, August 15

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JULY 2019

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 4.2
2SanofiHealth CareFrance 4.0
3Royal Dutch Shell **Oil & GasNetherlands 3.6
4Sopra SteriaTechnologyFrance 3.5
5NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.5
6NokiaTechnologyFinland 3.4
7Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany 3.4
8TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 3.3
9GerresheimerHealth CareGermany 3.2
10AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland 3.0
11INGFinancialsNetherlands 3.0
12Cyfrowy PolsatConsumer ServicesPoland 3.0
13OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 2.9
14ENIOil & GasItaly 2.9
15TotalOil & GasFrance 2.8
16Stora EnsoBasic MaterialsFinland 2.8
17IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance 2.7
18ISSIndustrialsDenmark 2.7
19MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance 2.6
20BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.5
21SiemensIndustrialsGermany 2.5
22Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany 2.5
23E.ONUtilitiesGermany 2.4
24MediobancaFinancialsItaly 2.4
25BBVAFinancialsSpain 2.4
26Indra SistemasTechnologySpain 2.4
27ValeoConsumer GoodsFrance 2.3
28CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.2
29GetingeHealth CareSweden 2.2
30BayerHealth CareGermany 2.1
31RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland 2.1
32Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 2.0
33OutotecIndustrialsFinland 2.0
34PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 1.9
35United InternetTechnologyGermany 1.9
36OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium 1.6
37GlanbiaConsumer GoodsIreland 1.6
38Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway 1.0
39LeoniIndustrialsGermany 0.8
Total equity investments101.3
Cash and other net liabilities(1.3)
Net assets100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2019% of Net Assets
France 23.3
Germany 21.0
Scandinavia 14.1
Southern Europe 13.4
Benelux 12.1
Switzerland 10.7
Ireland 3.7
Poland 3.0
Cash and other net liabilities(1.3)
100.0

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)

Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2019% of Net Assets
Health Care19.2
Industrials16.3
Financials15.0
Technology11.2
Oil & Gas10.3
Consumer Services9.8
Consumer Goods8.1
Telecommunications6.2
Basic Materials2.8
Utilities2.4
Cash and other net liabilities(1.3)
100.0

As at 31 July 2019, the net assets of the Company were £377,488,000.

16 August 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© 2019 PR Newswire