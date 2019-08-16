Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 16.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 Ticker-Symbol: JP7 
Frankfurt
15.08.19
12:17 Uhr
6,710 Euro
-0,260
-3,73 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JPJ GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JPJ GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,780
7,250
08:07
16.08.2019 | 08:08
(52 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

JPJ Group PLC Announces Extension of Audit Partner's Tenure

Extension of Audit Partner's Tenure

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2019 / Kieran Storan has acted as audit engagement partner for five years, having first acted in this role for the year ended 31 December 2014 for The Intertain Group Limited, the former parent undertaking of JPJ Group plc (the " Group"). The Group's Audit Committee has sought and received the approval of BDO LLP to extend Mr. Storan's tenure beyond the five years normally permitted by the Financial Reporting Council's Ethical Standard to safeguard audit quality in the context of the announced Gamesys Acquisition. This is allowed by the Ethical Standard and will enable him to sign the auditor's report on the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2019.

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

Enquiries:

JPJ Group plc
Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 203 907 4032
jason.holden@jpj.com

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications
+1 416 720 8150
amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury
James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
jpj@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: JPJ Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/556263/JPJ-Group-PLC-Announces-Extension-of-Audit-Partners-Tenure


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE