JPJ Group PLC Announces Extension of Audit Partner's Tenure

Extension of Audit Partner's Tenure

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2019 / Kieran Storan has acted as audit engagement partner for five years, having first acted in this role for the year ended 31 December 2014 for The Intertain Group Limited, the former parent undertaking of JPJ Group plc (the " Group"). The Group's Audit Committee has sought and received the approval of BDO LLP to extend Mr. Storan's tenure beyond the five years normally permitted by the Financial Reporting Council's Ethical Standard to safeguard audit quality in the context of the announced Gamesys Acquisition. This is allowed by the Ethical Standard and will enable him to sign the auditor's report on the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2019.

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

