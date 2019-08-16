

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the healthcare stocks that posted the biggest percentage decline on Thursday.



1. Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)



Akari Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company's lead product candidate is Nomacopan (Coversin).



Lost 29.79% to close Thursday's (AUG.15) trading at $2.05.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A pivotal trial for pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant-related thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) with Nomacopan is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2019. -- Data from a phase II trial of Nomacopan in patients with mild-to-moderate bullous pemphigoid is anticipated by the fourth quarter of 2019. -- In June of this year, the Company announced positive results for Part A of TRACKER, a Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating topical Nomacopan in moderate to severe atopic keratoconjunctivitis.



2. Harrow Health Inc. (HROW)



Harrow Health owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The Company's subsidiaries include Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals, Radley Pharmaceuticals, and Stowe Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Lost 23.59% to close Thursday's trading at $4.89.



News: The Company reported results for the second quarter of 2019.



In the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company slumped to a loss of $2.38 million or $0.09 per share reversing a profit of $2.52 million or $0.11 per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenue increased to $13.52 million in the recent second quarter from $10.38 million in the comparable year-ago period.



3. Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)



Jaguar Health is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products. Revenue is derived from the sale of Mytesi, an anti-diarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.



Lost 20.92% to close Thursday's trading at $1.21.



News: In an SEC filing dated August 14, 2019, Jaguar Health revealed that Karen Wright resigned from her position as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer effective August 9, 2019. The board of directors of the Company appointed Carol Lizak, the Company's Vice President of Finance & Corporate Controller, to serve as the Company's principal financial and accounting officer on August 13, 2019.



For the second quarter of 2019, the net loss was $16.7 million or $15.11 per share compared to a net loss of $7.7 million or $53.24 per share for the second quarter of 2018. Mytesi net sales in the second quarter of 2019 were approximately $1.7 million, up from $0.88 million in the comparable year-ago quarter.



4. Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE)



Genetic Technologies is focused on the development and commercialization of genetic risk assessment technology.



The Company's lead product is BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer and is first in its class.



Lost 20.19% to close Thursday's trading at $1.66.



News: No news



5. Invacare Corporation (IVC)



Invacare is a manufacturer of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings.



Lost 14.91% to close Thursday's trading at $4.51.



News: No news



Recent event:



On August 5, 2019, the Company reported financial results for the second quarter of 2019.



On an adjusted basis, net loss narrowed to $10.62 million or $0.31 per share from $13.7 million or $0.41 per share in the year-ago comparable quarter. Net sales declined to $235.86 million from $246 million in the year-earlier quarter.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the Company to incur a loss of $0.26 per share on revenue of $235.86 million.



