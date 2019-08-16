AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Aug-2019 / 08:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B DEALING DATE: 15/08/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.7908 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 56763854 CODE: AASU ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 17001 EQS News ID: 858631 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 16, 2019 02:17 ET (06:17 GMT)