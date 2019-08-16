AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - A (CW8) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - A: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Aug-2019 / 08:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - A DEALING DATE: 15/08/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 275.8426 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3354850 CODE: CW8 ISIN: LU1681043599 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8 Sequence No.: 16993 EQS News ID: 858615 End of Announcement EQS News Service

