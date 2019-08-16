AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B (FT1K) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Aug-2019 / 08:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B DEALING DATE: 15/08/2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 628.3494 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28040 CODE: FT1K ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FT1K Sequence No.: 16971 EQS News ID: 858571 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2019 02:20 ET (06:20 GMT)