Yara International ASA: Registration of share capital reduction

Oslo, 16 August 2019: The Yara International ASA Annual General Meeting on 7 May 2019 approved a capital reduction by cancellation of own shares and by redemption of shares held on behalf of the Norwegian State by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries.



The share capital of the Company is reduced by NOK 1,385,828.10 from NOK 464,470,311.00 to NOK 463,084,482.90 by cancellation of 520,000 of the Company's own shares and redemption of 295,193 shares owned on behalf of the Norwegian State by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries.



The cancellation and redemption has now been carried out as described above. With effect from the implementation of the capital reduction through registration in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, Article 4 of the Company's Articles of Association is amended to read as follows:



The share capital is NOK 463,084,482.90 divided into 272,402,637 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.70.





