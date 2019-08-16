Company recognized in Leaders quadrant for third consecutive year

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), a pioneer in Connected Planning, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions by the world's leading research and advisory company Gartner1 for the third consecutive year. Anaplan believes its recognition in the Leaders quadrant is because of its innovation, market understanding, high customer satisfaction, and the complex integrated financial planning (IFP)/modeling capabilities of its financial planning and analysis (FP&A) solution.

Global enterprise customers including Autodesk, Chassis Brakes International and Unum leverage Anaplan to bring a Connected Planning approach to their FP&A processes. With Anaplan, customers are driving their finance transformation by aligning corporate objectives with financial plans to drive market agility and enable value-added analysis for better, faster decisions.

"Our decision to implement Anaplan as our budget and planning solution provided a tremendous boost to modernize our financial planning process," said Bryan Elmore, Assistant Vice President, Budgets and Business Operations at Auburn University. "We are thrilled with the outcomes we have had to this point and are even more excited about how we will be able to use the platform in the future to transform our institutional planning efforts."

Over the past year, Anaplan added planning intelligence features that harness various aspects of artificial intelligence, including Optimizer, an algorithm-based analytical engine that determines and recommends a best path to address complex problems. Additionally, improved predictive analytics capabilities support complex financial modeling and forecasting.

"For the third year in a row, we are incredibly proud to be positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions," said Frank Calderoni, Chairman and CEO of Anaplan. "We believe this recognition validates the value we deliver to our customers who are transforming financial planning into real-time, better decision-making. To us, it shines a spotlight on our high customer satisfaction, especially among global, complex organizations that need a flexible, easy-to-use platform that enables intelligent planning across the organization."

Earlier this year, Anaplan was named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management for the third consecutive year.2 Anaplan was also named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation for the first time.3

About Anaplan

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is pioneering the category of Connected Planning. Our platform, powered by our proprietary Hyperblock technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use our solution to connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time planning and decision-making in rapidly changing business environments to give our customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco, we have over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 1,150 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

