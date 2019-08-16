DJ PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro announces the renewal of securities issuance

RusHydro announces the renewal of securities issuance August 16, 2019. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the renewal of securities issuance from August 16, 2019 (state registration number 1-01-55038-?-043D of August 27, 2018 , ISIN RU000A0ZZJY9). The Central Bank of the Russian Federation has registered additional issue of ordinary shares of RusHydro and the Securities Prospectus on August 27, 2018. The number of Shares of the additional issue: 14,013,888,828 (fourteen billion thirteen million eight hundred eighty-eight thousand eight hundred twenty-eight) shares; the par value of each Share: 1 (one) ruble. Manner of securities offering: open subscription. Starting date of securities placement: April 19, 2019. The completion date for securities placement is the earliest of the following dates: ? the 26th business day from the closing date of the Offer Collection Period (the offer collection period is established in Clause 8.3 of the Decision on the Additional Issue of Securities); ? the date of the last share placement; ? the expiry date of the two (2) year period from the date of state registration of this additional issue of Shares. The placement price of 1 (one) Share of the Issuer, including when exercising the pre-emptive right to acquire the Issuer's Shares, is 1 (one) ruble 00 kopecks. The indicated placement price was determined by the decision of the Board of Directors of the Issuer on June 21, 2018 (Minutes No. 272 dated June 22, 2018). Form and procedure of payment for additional shares: shares shall be paid for with money in Russian rubles, in noncash form. Grounds for suspending the placement of securities: adoption of a decision by the RusHydro Board of Directors to introduce amendments to the Decision on the additional issue of securities and to the Securities Prospectus. Suspension date of the securities offering: June 21, 2019. The offering of an additional issue of securities is resumed in connection with the state registration of amendments to the decision on the additional issue of securities and to the securities prospectus by the Bank of Russia. Registration date of amendments to the decision on the additional issue of securities and to the securities prospectus: August 15, 2019. The securities offering is resumed from the date of the disclosure by the Issuer in the news and on the web pages http://www.edisclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=8580 and http://www.rushydro.ru of information on the resumption of the securities offering - from August 16, 2019; Restrictions related to the suspension of the securities offering (a ban on transactions and actions aimed at the securities offering) have been terminated. In the event of the registration of amendments to the decision on the additional issue of securities and to the securities prospectus - a brief summary of registered amendments to the decision on the additional issue of securities and to the securities prospectus, as well as the procedure for accessing such amendments: Amendments to the resolution on additional share issue in the prospectus contain information on extension of deadline of share issue for one year as well as changes of other deadlines resulting from extension of the share issue deadline. The Issuer will publish the text of registered amendments to the Decision on the Additional Issue of Securities and/or to the securities prospectus on the Issuer's web pages http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=8580 [1] and http://www.rushydro.ru [2] within no more than two (2) days from the date of publishing information on the registration of such amendments on the web page of the registration agency or from the date when the Issuer receives a written notice from the registration agency on the registration of such amendments by post, by fax, via email, by way of delivery against signature, whichever of these dates comes earlier. Starting from the date of publication of information on the registration of amendments to the Decision on the Additional Issue of Securities and/or to the Securities Prospectus on the web page of the registration agency or from the date when the Issuer receives a written notice from the registration agency on the registration of the said amendments by post, by fax, via email, or by way of delivery against signature, whichever of these dates comes earlier, all stakeholders may examine such amendments and obtain copies thereof at the address: 7 Malaya Dmitrovka St., Moscow, Russia (at the location of the sole executive body of RusHydro). From the said moment, any stakeholder shall have the right to receive a copy

August 16, 2019 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)

