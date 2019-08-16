The module manufacturer and project developer struck a bullish tone as it announced further project sales, higher module selling prices, a transition to entirely PERC module output and ramped up production capacity.PV manufacturer and project developer Canadian Solar has been proven true to its word as it posted a swift return to profitability in the last quarter, following the $17.2 million loss recorded in the first three months of the year. Net income for the April-to-June period came in at $62.7 million although as usual with the Canadian-Chinese concern, there was no indication of whether ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...