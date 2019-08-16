The "Bioimaging 2020 7th International Conference on Bioimaging" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bioimaging is a term that covers the complex chain of acquiring, processing and visualizing structural or functional images of living objects or systems, including extraction and processing of image-related information. Examples of image modalities used in bioimaging are many, including X-ray, CT, MRI and fMRI, PET and HRRT PET, SPECT, MEG and so on.

Medical imaging and microscope/fluorescence image processing are important parts of bioimaging referring to the techniques and processes used to create images of the human body, anatomical areas, tissues, and so on, down to the molecular level, for clinical purposes, seeking to reveal, diagnose, or examine diseases, or medical science, including the study of normal anatomy and physiology.

Both classic image processing methods (e.g. denoising, segmentation, deconvolution and registration methods, feature recognition and classification) and modern machine, in particular, deep, learning techniques represent an indispensable part of bioimaging, as well as related data analysis and statistical tools.

