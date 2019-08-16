AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification
PR Newswire
London, August 15
AECI Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227
Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235
INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 21 August 2019:
|Bond code:
|AECI03
|ISIN:
|ZAG000155227
|Coupon:
|8.668%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR 10 924 054.79
|Bond code:
|AECI04
|ISIN:
|ZAG000155235
|Coupon:
|8.718%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR 6 592 241.10
|Interest period:
|21 May 2019 to 20 August 2019
|Payment date:
|21 August 2019
|Date Convention:
|Following Business Day
Woodmead, Sandton
16 August 2019
Debt Sponsor:RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)