Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 16.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
15.08.19
08:02 Uhr
5,112 Euro
-0,165
-3,13 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
16.08.2019 | 10:04
(66 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

PR Newswire

London, August 15

AECI Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227

Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 21 August 2019:

Bond code:AECI03
ISIN:ZAG000155227
Coupon:8.668%
Interest amount due:ZAR 10 924 054.79
Bond code:AECI04
ISIN:ZAG000155235
Coupon:8.718%
Interest amount due:ZAR 6 592 241.10
Interest period:21 May 2019 to 20 August 2019
Payment date:21 August 2019
Date Convention:Following Business Day

Woodmead, Sandton

16 August 2019

Debt Sponsor:RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2019 PR Newswire