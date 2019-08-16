Anzeige
WKN: 886939 ISIN: SE0000190126 Ticker-Symbol: IDVA 
16.08.19
08:01 Uhr
16.08.2019 | 10:05
(68 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Industrivärden, AB: Reporting dates and Annual General Meeting of Industrivärden 2020

Year-end report 2019: February 7
Annual Report 2019: February 20
Interim report, January-March: April 7
2020 Annual General Meeting: April 24
Interim report, January-June: July 7
Interim report, January-September: October 6

Stockholm, August 16, 2019


AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency by the Head of Corporate Communications stated below, at 10:00 a.m. CET on August 16, 2019.

Attachment

  • 190816_Rapportering_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ea039ce4-3810-49b4-9d16-d3d138563b2d)

