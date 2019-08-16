Curve, the over-the-top banking platform which consolidates multiple cards and accounts into one smart card and one even smarter app, is launching a seven figure crowdfunding campaign this September.

For the first time ever, Curve will be offering eligible customers a chance to invest in one of Europe's hottest fintech start-up. Eligible Curve customers will be able to invest from as little as £10 to own part of the business and gain access to some exclusive shareholder rewards.

Curve's decision to crowdfund comes following continued demand from its customers to open up an allocation of investment and give its loyal fans the opportunity to become a key part of Curve's success.

Curve is working with the world's first and largest equity crowdfunding platform, Crowdcube, which boasts a remarkable track record for successful Fintech crowdfunding for some of the brightest UK businesses such as Monzo, Nutmeg, Freetrade, and Revolut.

Shachar Bialick, Founder and CEO of Curve said "We've always had a radical vision at Curve. We're building an Over-The-Top Banking Platform that simplifies your life and saves you money. This crowdfund presents an exceptional opportunity for our eligible customers to invest in a product they love and a business that is growing at a phenomenal rate."

Luke Lang, co-founder of Crowdcube, said, "Curve's campaign shows how harnessing the power of community can be turned into a strategic business milestone. We're delighted to be partnering with Curve to open up an exciting avenue for new and existing customers to invest."

There will be a finite amount of investment available and participation will be allocated on a first come first serve basis. Eligible customers who pre-register before September through Curve'scrowdfunding page here will be granted exclusive early access to invest.

About Curve

Curve is an Over-The-Top banking platform that consolidates multiple cards and accounts into one smart card and app to simplify and unify how people spend, send see and save their money.

