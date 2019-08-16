Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-08-16 10:29 CEST -- On August 16, 2019, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of AS Baltika and to list its 50 000 000 additional shares in Baltic Main List. Proceeding from the above, 50 000 000 additional shares of AS Baltika will be listed on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 or on a date close to it in case of unexpected circumstances. Thus, altogether 54,079,485 shares of Baltika (ISIN: EE3100145616) will be traded under the trading code BLT1T on or about August 21, 2019. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.