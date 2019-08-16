Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (AAIF) aims to generate an above-average level of income and long-term capital growth, even in challenging times, from a diversified portfolio of Asia Pacific equities. Data from the fund's manager Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) Asia highlight the importance of income in the region; since 2000, c 50% of share price total returns have been from reinvested dividends and corporates are supportive of dividend growth. AAIF has generated double-digit NAV and share price total returns over the last decade and currently offers a 4.4% dividend yield. The dividend is well covered and the fund has c 0.9x the FY18 annual distribution in revenue reserves.

