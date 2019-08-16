A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest social media analytics engagement for a leading logistics player.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading logistics player based out of Germany to transform their business model and monitor the effectiveness of media investments and digital marketing campaigns.

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients for over 15 years across the globe with its web and social media analytics solutions. Our social media analytics solutions help businesses to analyze the effectiveness of company communications and customer interactions on different digital marketing platforms including website, social media presence, and mobile marketing.

The Business Problem:The client, a Germany based logistics player, wanted to improve its customer relationships without disrupting the existing rapport between the dealers and customers. Also, they wanted to analyze and quickly draw conclusions from their burgeoning unstructured social media data and convert it into actionable insights by leveraging social media analytics solutions.

This case study explains how we helped the client to establish better relationships with their customers and improve brand loyalty.

The Solution Offered:Our experts adopted a holistic approach to better analyze and understand the client's core business challenges and objectives. The solution offered helped the client to identify factors affecting customer decisions and understand the information flow within groups. Also, our social media analytics solutions helped the client to improve their presence on different social media platforms that further assisted them to track the opinions of their followers, proactively resolve customers issues, and improve brand loyalty.

Quantzig's social media analytics solutions helped the client to:

Optimize their social media marketing strategy and fortify it

Forecast sales and prepare in advance for spikes in demand

Quantzig's social media analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Identifying potential customer service issues

Monitoring customer sentiments in real-time

