COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

16 August 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Lowest price paid per share (USX) Highest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 9 August 2019 3,549 55.58 56.31 55.723897 BATS Global Markets ("BATS") 9 August 2019 1,046 55.64 56.21 55.788203 Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE") 9 August 2019 1,500 55.64 55.78 55.744000 BATS Global Markets Secondary

Exchange ("BYX") 9 August 2019 20,100 55.62 56.33 55.859428 CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX") 9 August 2019 7,753 55.58 56.07 55.719590 IEX ("IEXG") 9 August 2019 200 55.72 55.72 55.720000 Chicago Stock Exchange ("MSE") 9 August 2019 6,380 55.62 56.31 55.779313 NASDAQ ("NASDAQ") 9 August 2019 400 55.66 55.73 55.695000 NYSE - National Exchange ("NSX") 9 August 2019 122,612 55.56 56.33 55.805549 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") 9 August 2019 18,000 55.58 56.32 55.889500 OTC Markets ("OTC") 9 August 2019 300 55.72 55.72 55.720000 Nasdaq PSX ("PHLX") 9 August 2019 968 55.66 56.27 55.724256 NYSE Arca ("PSE") 9 August 2019 410 55.66 55.86 55.706341 CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA") 9 August 2019 1,782 55.66 55.78 55.741930 CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX") 12 August 2019 751 55.17 55.17 55.170000 CFX 12 August 2019 192,249 54.99 55.45 55.168638 NYSE 13 August 2019 1,473 54.11 54.77 54.503367 BATS 13 August 2019 519 53.92 54.575 54.383487 BSE 13 August 2019 604 54.47 54.58 54.541440 BYX 13 August 2019 8,700 53.87 54.86 54.488391 CFX 13 August 2019 5,227 53.87 54.685 54.308095 IEXG 13 August 2019 18,109 54.04 54.86 54.525508 NASDAQ 13 August 2019 140,351 53.87 54.81 54.239616 NYSE 13 August 2019 23,579 53.87 54.83 54.406674 OTC 13 August 2019 235 54.14 54.6 54.391021 PSE 13 August 2019 1,103 54.17 54.49 54.383926 XDEA 13 August 2019 100 54.49 54.49 54.490000 XDEX 14 August 2019 861 53.67 54.09 53.815250 BATS 14 August 2019 200 53.69 54.43 54.060000 BSE 14 August 2019 400 53.69 54.37 54.200000 BYX 14 August 2019 200 53.96 53.96 53.960000 CFX 14 August 2019 20,131 53.67 54.38 54.117749 IEXG 14 August 2019 160,143 53.61 54.58 54.090900 NASDAQ 14 August 2019 5,691 53.68 54.47 54.044743 NYSE 14 August 2019 11,300 53.69 54.5 54.103274 OTC 14 August 2019 712 53.7 54.38 53.916671 PSE 14 August 2019 162 53.69 53.73 53.705309 XDEA 14 August 2019 200 53.7 53.7 53.700000 XDEX 15 August 2019 5,219 54.1 54.43 54.330310 BATS 15 August 2019 700 54.16 54.33 54.284286 BSE 15 August 2019 470 54.16 54.31 54.269362 BYX 15 August 2019 1,300 53.86 54.465 54.316538 CFX 15 August 2019 21,755 53.75 54.49 54.210519 IEXG 15 August 2019 19,939 53.76 54.49 54.306146 NASDAQ 15 August 2019 138,633 53.71 54.52 54.279083 NYSE 15 August 2019 10,480 53.86 54.47 54.200754 OTC 15 August 2019 505 53.99 54.36 54.242772 PSE 15 August 2019 100 54.42 54.42 54.420000 XDEA 15 August 2019 899 54.22 54.41 54.326663 XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc

(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 9, 12, 13, 14 and 15 August 2019 Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/6661/190816_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

