WKN: A2AJ8Q ISIN: GB00BDCPN049 Ticker-Symbol: CK0 
Tradegate
14.08.19
20:57 Uhr
48,450 Euro
-0,200
-0,41 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,100
49,600
12:32
49,100
49,600
12:32
16.08.2019 | 12:42
(42 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

16 August 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchaseAggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchasedLowest price paid per share (USX)Highest price paid per share (USX)Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)Trading venue
9 August 20193,54955.5856.3155.723897BATS Global Markets ("BATS")
9 August 20191,04655.6456.2155.788203Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE")
9 August 20191,50055.6455.7855.744000BATS Global Markets Secondary
Exchange ("BYX")
9 August 201920,10055.6256.3355.859428CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX")
9 August 20197,75355.5856.0755.719590IEX ("IEXG")
9 August 201920055.7255.7255.720000Chicago Stock Exchange ("MSE")
9 August 20196,38055.6256.3155.779313NASDAQ ("NASDAQ")
9 August 201940055.6655.7355.695000NYSE - National Exchange ("NSX")
9 August 2019122,61255.5656.3355.805549New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE")
9 August 201918,00055.5856.3255.889500OTC Markets ("OTC")
9 August 201930055.7255.7255.720000Nasdaq PSX ("PHLX")
9 August 201996855.6656.2755.724256NYSE Arca ("PSE")
9 August 201941055.6655.8655.706341CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA")
9 August 20191,78255.6655.7855.741930CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX")
12 August 201975155.1755.1755.170000CFX
12 August 2019192,24954.9955.4555.168638NYSE
13 August 20191,47354.1154.7754.503367BATS
13 August 201951953.9254.57554.383487BSE
13 August 201960454.4754.5854.541440BYX
13 August 20198,70053.8754.8654.488391CFX
13 August 20195,22753.8754.68554.308095IEXG
13 August 201918,10954.0454.8654.525508NASDAQ
13 August 2019140,35153.8754.8154.239616NYSE
13 August 201923,57953.8754.8354.406674OTC
13 August 201923554.1454.654.391021PSE
13 August 20191,10354.1754.4954.383926XDEA
13 August 201910054.4954.4954.490000XDEX
14 August 201986153.6754.0953.815250BATS
14 August 201920053.6954.4354.060000BSE
14 August 201940053.6954.3754.200000BYX
14 August 201920053.9653.9653.960000CFX
14 August 201920,13153.6754.3854.117749IEXG
14 August 2019160,14353.6154.5854.090900NASDAQ
14 August 20195,69153.6854.4754.044743NYSE
14 August 201911,30053.6954.554.103274OTC
14 August 201971253.754.3853.916671PSE
14 August 201916253.6953.7353.705309XDEA
14 August 201920053.753.753.700000XDEX
15 August 20195,21954.154.4354.330310BATS
15 August 201970054.1654.3354.284286BSE
15 August 201947054.1654.3154.269362BYX
15 August 20191,30053.8654.46554.316538CFX
15 August 201921,75553.7554.4954.210519IEXG
15 August 201919,93953.7654.4954.306146NASDAQ
15 August 2019138,63353.7154.5254.279083NYSE
15 August 201910,48053.8654.4754.200754OTC
15 August 201950553.9954.3654.242772PSE
15 August 201910054.4254.4254.420000XDEA
15 August 201989954.2254.4154.326663XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased:Coca-Cola European Partners plc
(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
Dates of purchases:9, 12, 13, 14 and 15 August 2019
Investment firm:Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/6661/190816_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

------------------------
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
