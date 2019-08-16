Anzeige
Freitag, 16.08.2019

WKN: 549309 ISIN: DE0005493092 Ticker-Symbol: BVB 
16.08.2019 | 12:44
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: BVB-share: Frankfurt Main Research confirms 'buy' recommendation

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2019 / The Frankfurt Main Research AG (FMR), Frankfurt a.M., has published a research update dated August 16th, 2019 with an anew "buy" recommendation and confirmed the previous target price of 10.50 EUR.

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.

Dortmund, August 16th, 2019

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/556291/BVB-share-Frankfurt-Main-Research-confirms-buy-recommendation


