Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: BVB-share: Frankfurt Main Research confirms 'buy' recommendation

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2019 / The Frankfurt Main Research AG (FMR), Frankfurt a.M., has published a research update dated August 16th, 2019 with an anew "buy" recommendation and confirmed the previous target price of 10.50 EUR.
For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.
Dortmund, August 16th, 2019
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
